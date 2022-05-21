IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma fans, Virat Kohli fans, RCB fans are all with him" - Ravi Shastri optimistic about MI captain's chances vs DC

Ravi Shastri is buoyant about Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians' (MI) chances in their final IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 21 May. He feels the amount of support the five-time champions have, including from Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans, will help them end the season on a high.

Mumbai were the first team to be eliminated from the top-four race but this match is a far cry from a dead rubber in the context of the season. If Rohit and Co. win, they'll drown the Capitals with them and allow Kohli's Royal Challengers to qualify at No. 4. Moreover, a massive win (to the tune of 91 runs or by 65 balls to spare) could also help them avoid the embarrassment of a wooden-spoon finish as well.

In an interaction on ESPNCricnifo, Shastri was asked whether Rohit, who hasn't managed a half-century this season yet, will be able to continue his unique record of getting that milestone at least once in every season. He replied:

"What more do Mumbai Indians need for Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma fans, Virat Kohli fans, RCB fans are all with him. Virat Kohli scored 50 in the last game, if Rohit scores 50-60 then at least, [it will help them end the season nicely]. Mumbai Indians are not habitual of finishing last. They have lost 10 matches. If they lose tomorrow, it will make it 11 losses from 14 games which they don't want so they'll try to win. If Rohit gets going we all know what he can do as an opener in white-ball cricket."

Rohit boasts a good record against Delhi. In 31 matches, the 35-year-old has scored 910 runs against them at an average of 32.50.

"The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill" - Ravi Shastri on Arjun Tendulkar

When asked if young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar has a chance to play in the match, Shastri replied with a succinct "why not?". The former India coach added that the youngster has "decent" skills and despite shouldering the pressure of being the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son, might be one for the future. He said:

"Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill. But he bowls 'theek thaak' (decent), swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it's good for the future."

The 22-year-old has featured in two T20s for the Mumbai state team, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.57. You can catch the live proceedings of the much-anticipated match here.

