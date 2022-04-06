IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri predicts the favorites for KKR vs MI clash

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the favorites to win Thursday's IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Pune's MCA Stadium. He made the decision based on recent form, adding that only Suryakumar Yadav's return to the MI lineup can bring the contest 'closer'.

KKR have an unenviable record against MI, having lost 22 of the 27 head-to-head matches. But Mumbai are more vulnerable than usual this time around. They have found it difficult to adjust after losing some of their key players to other teams at the IPL 2022 auction and are coming off back-to-back defeats in the tournament.

Yadav has been out of action since February due to a hairline fracture on his thumb. He has scored 285 runs at an average of 40.71 and a strike rate of 145.41 against KKR. But more importantly, he's MI's best player of spin and the five-time champions will need his prowess against Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Making his prediction for the match in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Shastri said:

"Yes, I'd say Kolkata favorites because Mumbai hasn't won any games yet. If Suryakumar Yadav plays then the contest will be even closer and Mumbai Indians can also win."

MI have been let down by their bowling attack which is looking overdependent on Jasprit Bumrah. Shastri envisaged a chess-like contest where both Bumrah and KKR batters would try to make use of this unprecedented situation.

Shastri explained:

"See, how will the teams plan against Jasprit Bumrah? They can look to play him out: score only 25-26 runs in his four overs but not give him the wicket. Now, on the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah also knows that Mumbai Indians' attack isn't that penetrative so he'll think he has to get the wickets. In that case, if he tries too hard good teams will get the chance to score runs against him without losing wickets."

Unlike Yadav, Bumrah's average against KKR is his second-worst among all IPL opponents (minimum of five matches). The right-arm pacer has picked up 15 wickets from 14 matches against Kolkata at an average of 28.27.

"For me, Pat Cummins is the best cricketer in the world" - Ravi Shastri

While MI will look to Bumrah for inspiration, KKR will welcome back Pat Cummins with open arms. The in-form Australian Test captain missed the first three games due to international duty and is now available to don Kokata's colors.

Explaining how big a boost it is, Shastri called Cummins the "best cricketer in the world" with a remarkable sense of responsibility and unmatched intensity. The former Indian all-rounder said:

"For me, he's the best cricketer in the world. Even when I was the coach I used to tell my support staff that this is the guy. The responsibility he takes, the fitness level, the intensity he plays with, whether its a Test match or One-Day cricket, his 200% is guarenteed. You'll think he might be tired or there's heat but no, I haven't seen his intensity in any other cricketer. And when I say cricketer, it includes batters, fielders and all-rounders. And since he's become the Australia captain, his vigor has increased even more."

It will be interesting to see how KKR include the right-arm pacer in the team. Tim Southee seems to be the only option to make way for Cummins. But the New Zealand pacer has been brilliant so far, picking up five wickets in two games.

