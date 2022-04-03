IPL 2022 - Ravindra Jadeja is under pressure, openers need to perform: Ravi Shastri

Former India men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja is under the pump after their consecutive losses in IPL 2022.

Ravi Shastri said on Saturday that one of the openers needs to lift them up with consecutive performances, else they "will find it very difficult in this tournament."

For the first time in the IPL's 15-year history, CSK have lost their opening two games of a season. They lost to both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets.

In the first match, the batting couldn't put up a defendable total whereas the inexperienced bowling couldn't defend 211 in the second.

CSK opener and last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't get into double digits in both matches. Devon Conway opened alongside him in the first match and scored 3 (8). The New Zealand international was replaced by Robin Uthappa against LSG and he reposed the faith with a brilliant 50 (27).

Ravi Shastri feels that despite former captain MS Dhoni looking in good touch, inspiration needs to come from the openers. In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, the former India international said:

"It's a cause for concern when both openers are not performing. It's very important for one of the openers to strike form as soon as possible because they have lost two matches. There's a new captain at the helm, and he's under pressure. Yes, Dhoni is in form but if one of those openers doesn't score then CSK will find it difficult in this tournament."

Shastri advised Gaikwad to take some time early in his innings because he can "make up for the slow starts later". The former all-rounder explained:

"Ruturaj needs to give himself some time. He's a good timer of the ball, he can make up for the slow starts later because he has a lot of shots. If he's a bit careful at the start and gets a bit used to the pace of the wicket, the runs will automatically come... These pitches are good for batting. In comparison to last year, there's more bounce on this wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely."

Gaikwad was apparently trying to do the same in the last match but had a lapse of concentration during an LBW appeal and was run out. Opponents have also figured out his slight weakness against incoming deliveries and are readily exploiting that on seaming tracks.

CSK will now play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium. PBKS' champion bowler Kagiso Rabada and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has got Gaikwad out twice already, will try to do the same.

"Punjab has the same problem as Chennai" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri further opined that PBKS, who are also coming off a loss against KKR, also have the same issue of openers not doing well. He said that even if one of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal strikes form, PBKS will become a dangerous team.

Ravi Shastri explained:

"Punjab have the same problem as Chennai. They have good, experienced openers, both are India players, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal. It's very important for one of them to strike form soon. Because they have such good hitters in the middle order, if they start well and build a platform, no score is far from reach."

The CSK vs PBKS match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday.

