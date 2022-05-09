IPL 2022: "Andre Russell isn't Superman who'll come through in every match" - Ravi Shastri slams KKR

Ravi Shastri has slammed the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batting for depending too much on all-rounder Andre Russell, who he believes has "done what he had to this season". The former Team India coach strongly remarked that Russell isn't Superman who'll rescue the team in every game as others need to contribute as well.

Shastri's potshots came ahead of KKR's do-or-die match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, 9 May. The two-time champions have lost six of their last seven matches. They will head into the game on the back of a massive 75-run drubbing at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In that match, barring Russel's 45 (19), the entire batting lineup managed just 56 runs.

In an interview on ESPNcricinfo, Shastri was asked how important Russell is to the Knight Riders' playoff chances. He replied:

"He is very important although it seems difficult [they'll make it to the qualifiers]. I believe Andre Russell has done what he had to this season. Other players should chip in as well. He isn't Superman who'll come through in every match. Others will have to do it. What Andre Russell had to deliver, he has already."

One of the most feared all-rounders in the world, Russell struggled for consistency over the last two seasons. But in 2022, he has amassed 272 runs at an average of 38.86 and a strike rate of 183.78. Despite that, the Shreyas Iyer-led side are placed a lowly ninth in the points table with just four wins from 11 matches.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Andre Russell in this match for KKR:



•3-0-22-2

•45(19).



Alone Warrior for KKR in this match. Well played, Russell. Andre Russell in this match for KKR:•3-0-22-2•45(19).Alone Warrior for KKR in this match. Well played, Russell. https://t.co/edhWJwBgdA

Even winning the remaining three matches will take them to 14 points where qualification is dependent on other results and quite unlikely. Instead, given the uptick in the form of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai, the Knight Riders are now staring at their second wooden-spoon finish in the IPL.

"It's beyond me" - Ravi Shastri on Pat Cummins' absence from KKR's playing 11

Shastri also said it was "beyond him" that Kolkata dropped Australian bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins after just four matches, one of which included a stunning player of the match performance against Mumbai at the MCA Stadium.

Shastri said that to put some pressure off Russell, KKR should drop Aaron Finch and play Cummins instead, creating a quartet of lower-order all-rounders. He remarked that unless the Aussie Test skipper is unfit, "he should certainly play". Shastri explained:

"Their top order hasn't given consistent starts. If you see Shreyas Iyer's season as well, he hasn't been able to be as consistent and convert as many 20s and 30s to big scores as expected. Currently, all the pressure is coming on Russell in every game. How many matches will he win you by hitting those sixes? One man can't do it alone."

He added:

"I am surprised that they are not playing Pat Cummins. It's beyond me. I believe he should come straight after Russell. Sunil Narine is there, get him there as well. If you want to play Southee play him too! Southee, Cummins, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine; find others. How can you leave a player like Cummins out? He's a top-class cricketer, the captain of Australia, and has the confidence. Unless he's ufit, because that we don't know, he should certainly play."

The KKR-MI match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy, kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar