“Not a question of character assassination” - Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on Jos Buttler run out during IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals (RR) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hopes that running out a non-striker for backing too far is genuinely accepted as a legitimate form of dismissal in the wake of MCC’s rule change. The 35-year-old also clarified that it’s an individual’s choice of whether or not one wants to do it and that it’s not a question of character assassination.

Ashwin was in the limelight after the MCC recently legitimized running out non-strikers for backing up and made it clear that it would not be considered "unfair play". A massive controversy erupted after the seasoned spinner, then with Punjab Kings (PBKS), ran out RR opener Jos Buttler during IPL 2019.

Ashwin vehemently defended himself as the "spirit of cricket" debates were raised. Opening up about the incident in an interview with TOI, the spinner said:

“When the incident happened, I think it was Jos who felt deflated about it and quite upset. Rightly so, because it's not accepted practice. It's not something that happens day in and day out. I can totally understand that.”

On whether he feels the mode of dismissal, still considered controversial by many, is going to be accepted by different quadrants of the cricketing community, Ashwin responded:

“We'll have to wait and watch. But the pace at which the game is going, the professionals are evolving and how the players are perceiving the game, I just hope and wish that it is looked upon as a legitimate form of dismissal. But whether somebody chooses to do it, or not to do it, is entirely up to them and it's not a question of character assassination."

In an ironic turn of events, the off-spinner was purchased by the Rajasthan franchise at the IPL auction and is now in the same team as Buttler. Sharing his views on the 2019 run-out incident, the England wicketkeeper-batter said that he’s hopefully learned his lessons from the dismissal. He opined:

“If the batter just holds his ground till the ball is released, then there's never any issue. I've been run out that way twice in my career. So hopefully, I've learned my lesson now. It's hard sometimes to describe the emotion. You're trying hard for your team and you're always desperate to win. Of course, it's a surprise when you get out like that. It doesn't bother me what people's opinions are about it. If you just stay in the crease, then there's never going to be a talking point.”

While Ashwin was picked at the auction by RR for ₹5 crore, Buttler was one of three players retained by the franchise.

“I am not someone holding grudges” - Jos Buttler on playing with Ashwin in same IPL team

On Monday, videos and pictures of Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, who have had issues in the past, hugging each other during the Gujarat Lions versus Lucknow Super Giants match went viral. Meanwhile, both Buttler and Ashwin are expected to be in action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The England wicketkeeper-batter dismissed talks of any animosity between the two due to the 2019 incident. He asserted:

“I am not someone holding grudges. I'm excited for the season ahead. I'm excited to have Ash on my team. He is someone who wants to win. And I want to play with the best players. One of the great things that the IPL has brought to cricket is lots of people mixing with each other from different countries and sharing different ideas and beliefs.”

Buttler slammed his maiden IPL hundred when RR met SRH during the 2021 encounter in Delhi. The aggressive batter scored 124 off just 64 balls, hammering 11 fours and eight sixes.

