"Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are two of the best spinners in the world" - Jos Buttler on RR's bowling attack for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is confident of his team's chances in the forthcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 31-year-old believes they have a strong line-up that could help them win their second IPL title.

Speaking about the team's bowling, Buttler emphasized the importance of having proven spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad. He also mentioned how they have a formidable pace attack for the upcoming season.

Buttler said in an RR release:

"It's a really exciting time for the team you know, to start a new cycle and build a new team. The aim here is to win the IPL, and I can't wait to contribute to that. We are delighted to have so many great players in the squad.

"Obviously, (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal are two of the best spinners in the world, and with a great pace attack, I think it's really exciting. Then we've got ourselves a strong batting line-up, along with great all-round options, so I think it's going to be a really exciting IPL for us."

The England player expressed his delight at the prospect of sharing the dressing room with several new faces. He added that he looks forward to playing with the likes of Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal.

"I'm also looking forward to connecting with a lot of people, especially Chahal. I've played against him a few times, and he seems to be that fun character in the team. So, I'm looking forward to having him on my team. There's also (Devdutt) Padikkal, who scored a hundred against us (Rajasthan Royals) last year. I think he looks like a fantastic young player so I'm excited to have him here."

Buttler was amongst the players retained by the 2008 IPL champions ahead of last month's auction. The swashbuckling batter has featured in 65 matches in the league and has 1968 runs to his name at a fantastic strike rate of 150.00.

"I haven't touched cricket at all after the Ashes" - Jos Buttler

The gloveman was last seen in action during the Ashes 2021-22. He picked up a finger injury during the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and missed the fifth and final fixture of the series.

He revealed that he has used his time off cricket to spend time with his family back home. Buttler suggested that staying away from the game has helped him and he can now start fresh for this year's IPL and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2022.

He added:

"I think I've played a lot of cricket in the last few years, and have spent a lot of time in bubbles. It was a disappointing campaign in the Ashes, which finished with a broken finger for me. Post that, I haven't touched cricket at all -- I've got a young family, so I had the time to relax and enjoy with them.

"I actually found it really important to do something different from cricket. It sort of brings that extra motivation and excitement when you haven't played for a bit. Of course I enjoy my fitness, but I think it was important to put my cricket kit away for a bit. Now coming into an important year, both in the IPL and then the T20 World Cup, I feel really fresh and full of confidence."

The Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

