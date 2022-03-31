"Picture abhi baaki hai" - Mohammed Siraj after RCB vs KKR encounter in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj sent out a strong message to the other teams after Bangalore's win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Kolkata-based franchise were beaten by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the DY Patil Stadium on 30 March.

In a tweet after the conclusion of the game, Siraj seemed content with his bowling performances and added that he has always believed in himself. He further wrote that the best is yet to come and looks eager to help RCB excel this season.

His tweet read:

"Self belief has always been there. Feels good to let the ball do the talking! Picture abhi baaki hai… 👊🏼💪🏼 @royalchallengersbangalore #IPL2022 #PlayBold"

Also Read | "I told the boys that this game is going to define our character and attitude" - Shreyas Iyer proud of KKR's fightback during loss to RCB in IPL 2022

Mohammed Siraj's contribution in RCB's victory

Mohammed Siraj had a role to play in the Bengaluru-based franchise's win against the Knight Riders. He was not only economical in this game but also picked up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane.

In his four overs, Siraj conceded just 25 runs and helped maintain the pressure on the opposition with his tight bowling. His performance was accompanied by a four-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga and a three-wicket haul from Akash Deep. This helped RCB bowl out KKR for only 128 runs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first.

Although the win seemed to be a cakewalk for RCB at the halfway mark, the KKR bowlers put up a tough fight. They didn't let the opposition get away at any stage. They kept pegging back the opposition with regular wickets and took the game right to the wire.

A total of 24 runs were required off the last three overs, and then 19 off the last two, making the match quite interesting. However, the experienced Dinesh Karthik kept his cool and delivered the finishing blow. He smashed a six and a four off the first two balls of the 20th over from Andre Russell to help RCB win.

Also Read | "He's probably as ice cool as MS Dhoni" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis on holding back Dinesh Karthik vs KKR

Watch our latest video here:

Edited by Aditya Singh