IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR telecast channel list and live streaming details

After defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2022 opener, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host this clash between the teams captained by Shreyas Iyer (KKR) and Faf du Plessis (RCB).

While KKR got off to a winning start in their IPL 2022 opener, RCB lost their first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Despite recording the highest first-innings score in IPL games at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB lost to the Mohali-based franchise by five wickets.

Big names such as Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell will be in action against CSK on Wednesday. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture:

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for Canada, US, UK, Australia and UAE:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The IPL game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The start time in Canada is 10:30 AM, while this match will commence at 1:00 AM in Australia. As per Gulf Standard Time, the first ball of the KKR vs RCB game will be bowled at 6:00 PM.

