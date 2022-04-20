"Rishabh Pant finding form is very important for DC" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Rishabh Pant's batting form is going to be key for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking on ESNPcricinfo, Manjrekar highlighted that DC need some firepower in their middle-order. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Pant and Rovman Powell are yet to perform consistently in this year's cash-rich league.

Manjrekar also pointed out that DC should not depend a lot on all-rounder Lalit Yadav as he cannot be termed as a genuine batter in their lineup. Delhi could be in trouble if they lose early wickets, as per the 56-year-old. Manjrekar said:

"Rishabh Pant hasn't fired completely and the same is the case with Powell's form. Lalit Yadav bats and bowls but we cannot look at him as a pure batter. They need some help down the order and this is why Pant finding form is very important for them. Both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are high-risk players and there might be a problem if they lose a couple of early wickets."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Co. suffered a 16-run loss in their previous clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They will be keen to get back to winning ways with an improved performance in their upcoming fixture.

The Delhi-based side will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the season. The encounter will take place at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday (April 20).

The #DCvPBKS match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp. The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning.

"His return has been the story of the season so far" - Sanjay Manjrekar on DC's Kuldeep Yadav

The ex-cricketer lauded left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his inspiring performances in the latest edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza. He stated that the crafty bowler has successfully bounced back after a few lackluster seasons.

However, Manjrekar added that it might be challenging for Yadav to bowl at the Brabourne Stadium, considering the conditions at the venue. He explained that it would be interesting to see if the left-arm spinner can have an impact on such a wicket. Manjrekar added:

"Kuldeep Yadav's return has been the story of the season so far. It will be a test for him at the Brabourne Stadium and it remains to be seen if he can make an impact like how Yuzvendra Chahal did at the venue."

Yadav has emerged as one of the top performers with the ball for DC this year. The left-armer has bagged 11 wickets from five appearances so far in the competition and has a decent economy rate of 8.24.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar