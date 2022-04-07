"Rock bottom of his T20 decline!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant as DC skipper continues to struggle with bat in IPL

As Delhi Capitals (DC) would have wanted, skipper Rishabh Pant batted right till the end of the innings, but managed to score just 39 runs in the 36 deliveries that he faced at a modest strike rate of 108.33.

Although the 24-year-old smashed three fours and two sixes, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers made Pant struggle to find his timing for most of the innings. Rishabh Pant has been a bit underwhelming in the past two seasons of the IPL, having a strike rates of 113.95 in the 2020 edition and 128.52 in the 2021 edition.

Fans on Twitter slammed the DC skipper for not being able to make the most of the decent batting conditions despite being set at the crease. Here are some of the reactions:

Dave @CricketDave27 Pant holding a maiden to Gowtham is THE rock bottom of his T20 decline, it can’t get any worse than this Pant holding a maiden to Gowtham is THE rock bottom of his T20 decline, it can’t get any worse than this

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS K Gowtham has bowled a maiden to R Pant in IPL 2022.



File this under things you never saw coming. K Gowtham has bowled a maiden to R Pant in IPL 2022.File this under things you never saw coming.

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4



Rishabh Pant - 91.3

Shubman Gill - 98.25

Quinton de Kock - 99.07



Worst Balls/Boundary vs off spinners since IPL 2020



Shubman Gill - 57 (1 six)

Rishabh Pant - 46 (1 four & six)

Shreyas Iyer - 11.6 (5 fours)



#IPLSpring2022 @stat_doctor Lowest SR vs off spinners since IPL 2020Rishabh Pant - 91.3Shubman Gill - 98.25Quinton de Kock - 99.07Worst Balls/Boundary vs off spinners since IPL 2020Shubman Gill - 57 (1 six)Rishabh Pant - 46 (1 four & six)Shreyas Iyer - 11.6 (5 fours) Lowest SR vs off spinners since IPL 2020Rishabh Pant - 91.3Shubman Gill - 98.25Quinton de Kock - 99.07Worst Balls/Boundary vs off spinners since IPL 2020Shubman Gill - 57 (1 six)Rishabh Pant - 46 (1 four & six)Shreyas Iyer - 11.6 (5 fours)#IPLSpring2022 @stat_doctor

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill @vk100_52 Pant while hitting at the death gets a little restricted when it comes to hitting on the off side. He really doesn't hit between cover & mid off region. Plus Pant is better than Marsh when it comes to facing spin, so for me it will Pant at 4 and Marsh at 5 @vk100_52 Pant while hitting at the death gets a little restricted when it comes to hitting on the off side. He really doesn't hit between cover & mid off region. Plus Pant is better than Marsh when it comes to facing spin, so for me it will Pant at 4 and Marsh at 5 This has been as clear as day today. And credit to LSG bowlers for continuing to bowl away from his arc at the death. Such a poor innings from Pant today. The start was poor and never made it up for either and then refused runs to take strike when Sarfaraz was striking better. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… This has been as clear as day today. And credit to LSG bowlers for continuing to bowl away from his arc at the death. Such a poor innings from Pant today. The start was poor and never made it up for either and then refused runs to take strike when Sarfaraz was striking better. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Mikhail @SellTerStegen pant 3(13) but no one will talk about it because his name is not Ishan Kishan. pant 3(13) but no one will talk about it because his name is not Ishan Kishan.

Spidey @MrStarksPeter Pant is so weird.. He takes on spinners having 4 fielders on the on side and still manage to clear it in worse situations and worse pitches. Here is playing out a maiden against K Gautam. Can never understand this lad Pant is so weird.. He takes on spinners having 4 fielders on the on side and still manage to clear it in worse situations and worse pitches. Here is playing out a maiden against K Gautam. Can never understand this lad

` @FourOverthrows No offence to Rishabh Pant but if MS Dhoni would have played a knock like 39(36) while batting first , the excel sheet merchants would have completely gone after him . No offence to Rishabh Pant but if MS Dhoni would have played a knock like 39(36) while batting first , the excel sheet merchants would have completely gone after him .

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #LSGvDC It's been trend or what IPL team captains doing their best to visit TukTuk Academy and as expected Captain hard hitter Pant, Dangerous Warner alongwith Carribbean Power Powell visited academy with their fantabulous TukTuk knocks It's been trend or what IPL team captains doing their best to visit TukTuk Academy and as expected Captain hard hitter Pant, Dangerous Warner alongwith Carribbean Power Powell visited academy with their fantabulous TukTuk knocks🔥😍 #LSGvDC https://t.co/drXrmI9mMx

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi What Is This Pant ? Man Looks Like Gilchrist In International Cricket And Darcy Short In IPL Since Pandemic #LSGvDC What Is This Pant ? Man Looks Like Gilchrist In International Cricket And Darcy Short In IPL Since Pandemic #LSGvDC

Girish @Chandra__Girish

#LSGvDC Pant sarfaraz going back to the pavilion after a blistering finish Pant sarfaraz going back to the pavilion after a blistering finish 🔥#LSGvDC https://t.co/P0cW2tY591

:/ @MSDhoniwarriors 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ‘ @RP17_4EVER Jharkhandi wk batsman playing test in t20 we've seen this before Jharkhandi wk batsman playing test in t20 we've seen this before Rishab pant in today match 39 (36) Epic test knock🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/RP17_4EVER/sta… Rishab pant in today match 39 (36) Epic test knock 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/RP17_4EVER/sta…

S.R. @SR_9220 Pant's hitting game has declined a lot since 2020.

Doesn't move an inch and blindly slogs with all his might w/o any shape.

Looks awful. Pant's hitting game has declined a lot since 2020.Doesn't move an inch and blindly slogs with all his might w/o any shape.Looks awful.

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah IT Cell. @CricCrazyV I am not a person who do much comparisons but i just wanted to say Sanju Samson is a better batsman than Pant in IPL. Exept 2018 pant have nothing to show in his IPL career.



Just my opinion. I am not a person who do much comparisons but i just wanted to say Sanju Samson is a better batsman than Pant in IPL. Exept 2018 pant have nothing to show in his IPL career.Just my opinion.

Cricket Geek @CricketGeek007



Dinesh Karthik is a better option than Rishabh Pant in T20 cricket.



#DCvsLSG Unpopular Opinion (maybe):Dinesh Karthik is a better option than Rishabh Pant in T20 cricket. Unpopular Opinion (maybe):Dinesh Karthik is a better option than Rishabh Pant in T20 cricket.#DCvsLSG

S.R. @SR_9220 There is a reason I said Pant is a very limited batter in T20s

Form can be a reason for half a season or a season max it can never be for two complete seasons.

India better accept that the most complete ek batter we have is Alpha Sanju There is a reason I said Pant is a very limited batter in T20sForm can be a reason for half a season or a season max it can never be for two complete seasons.India better accept that the most complete ek batter we have is Alpha Sanju

Udit @udit_buch Pant plays like IPL in tests and like tests in IPL Pant plays like IPL in tests and like tests in IPL

i @ShaheenHypebot Never in my life, I imagined Rishabh Pant to play a maiden over in T20 Never in my life, I imagined Rishabh Pant to play a maiden over in T20

best girl | IPL era @awkdipti Pant be a selfless captain and throw your wicket away, I can’t defend 5(15) Pant be a selfless captain and throw your wicket away, I can’t defend 5(15)

best girl | IPL era @awkdipti Pant needs to do notes app apology for this knock Pant needs to do notes app apology for this knock

Sai @akakrcb6 DC does not have stable experienced 5 or 6 batsmen... Pant will put all responsibility on shoulder bat on but that does not mean you play maiden over against Gowtham. DC does not have stable experienced 5 or 6 batsmen... Pant will put all responsibility on shoulder bat on but that does not mean you play maiden over against Gowtham.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Pant needs to work on his range hitting. Wierd shots won't work in modern T29 cricket Pant needs to work on his range hitting. Wierd shots won't work in modern T29 cricket

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Oh captain,my captain!



#IPL2022 Rishabh pant playing an even more shambolic knock than Warner just so that no one questions Warner.Oh captain,my captain! Rishabh pant playing an even more shambolic knock than Warner just so that no one questions Warner.Oh captain,my captain!#IPL2022

Rishabh Pant's struggle meant that DC couldn't finish on a high

KL Rahul had no hesitation in putting DC into bat first. All eyes were on how new recruit David Warner would do on his comeback for DC. However, it was the other opener Prithvi Shaw who stole the show in the powerplay.

Shaw smashed 61 runs off just 34 balls and gave DC a flying start. Although Warner struggled at the other end, Shaw ensured that DC had the early momentum.

However, things changed as KL Rahul introduced spinners like Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi as they began to take control of the game. Krishnappa Gowtham benefited from the pressure as he got the big wicket of Shaw.

Warner's misery soon ended and Rovman Powell too departed trying to hit a wild slog off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. It was important for Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan to bat deep and they did get some boundaries in the build up to the death overs.

However, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder were simply sensational in the last three overs, giving away just 19 runs and ensuring that DC didn't cross the 150-run mark. With a deep batting line-up and dew likely to play its part, LSG will fancy their chances of chasing the target down.

