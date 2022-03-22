"The part of the campaign you don’t see" - Watch BTS of Rohit Sharma's fun photoshoot for IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was involved in a fun photoshoot ahead of the start of IPL 2022. The 34-year-old seemed to be in a jovial and playful mood during the shoot.

The Nagpur-born could be seen dancing around during the course of the shoot and also shared an adorable moment with his daughter, Samaira. In the caption for the Behind the Scenes (BTS) reel that he shared, Rohit Sharma wrote:

"The part of the campaign you don’t see 😏. @mumbaiindians"

Rohit Sharma has a gala time with the team at the opening event of MI arena

Rohit enjoyed his time at a recent event where his franchise inaugurated the MI arena. The MI arena is a place where members of the squad can rejuvenate, play a few games and have a fun time.

Sharma spent some quality time with the other players during the event and could even be seen joking around with the other players. MI wrote in the caption of the video that they shared:

"The opening of MI Arena was a total धमाल event! P.S. You will just love Ro in this video. He was truly in his element."

Mumbai Indians schedule for IPL 2022:

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9 - RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16 - MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24 - LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17 - MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

