"We won't give away the secrets" - RR bowling duo Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna on the competition for tailenders' spots

Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-arm seamer Trent Boult cheekily commented that they shouldn’t reveal the secret of their tailend batting order during a fun conversation with fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna and Boult shone in the franchise’s dominating 61-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Both bowlers claimed two scalps each without giving away too many runs.

In a light-hearted interaction following the win, the two RR bowlers discussed the game in a video shared on IPLT20.com. The conversation veered towards their batting skills when Boult pointed out:

“We didn’t get to bat tonight.”

Krishna was quick to respond and replied:

“I think the best part of the day was when I saw you padded up. I enjoyed that the most.”

The right-arm pacer also asked the New Zealand left-arm seamer to shed some light on the competition for Nos. 9,10 and 11 in the batting order. Boult quipped:

“We won’t give away the secrets because the fans and the other teams will know our order. But thoroughly enjoying the experience with Rajasthan so far and hopefully we enjoy a lot more success.”

Krishna got the big scalps of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi while Boult dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar.

“Couldn’t have asked for anything more” - Prasidh Krishna on RR’s impressive victory

Sharing his thoughts on RR’s win over SRH, the Indian fast bowler stated they have got off to the desired start and need to carry the momentum going forward. He said:

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more. I was looking forward to playing with you obviously, as soon as the auction was done. I think we have started off well, looking forward to keeping the same momentum going. If we start like this, we would be on the right side most of the times.”

Chipping in with his thoughts, Boult responded:

“I don’t we should get too far ahead of ourselves, but definitely enjoyed bowling with you tonight (Tuesday).”

While the RR pacers did a fine job, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also made a big impact, claiming 3 for 22 in his first game in the pink jersey. Earlier, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson slammed 55 off just 27 balls as the franchise posted 210 for 6 after being asked to bat first.

Edited by Samya Majumdar