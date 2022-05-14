"Idhar hi hoon" - RR's Shimron Hetmyer tweets in Hindi to announce his return to IPL 2022 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer was unavailable for the team's last fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL. The West Indian cricketer had returned to Guyana for the birth of his first child.

Much to the delight of RR fans, the swashbuckling left-hander is now back in Mumbai for the remaining matches of this year's cash-rich league. The franchise took to Twitter earlier today to request Hetmyer to return for their upcoming fixtures.

The 25-year-old responded to Rajasthan's tweet in Hindi to confirm his return. The southpaw's return will be a major boost for the inaugural champions as they look to bounce back after their eight-wicket loss to DC.

Rajasthan Royals posted on Twitter:

"Gulaabi baalo wale Hettie, laut aao."

Hetmyer responded:

"Idhar hi hoon."

Shimron Hetmyer has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances so far this season. The power-hitter has a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75 to his name.

The Rajasthan-based side will next be seen in action on Sunday (May 15) when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 63rd league match of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

What does RR need to do to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs?

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently third in the IPL points table. They have secured seven wins so far and have 14 points. The Royals have two matches remaining and have a good chance of finishing in the top four if they win at least one of those fixtures.

If the Royals end up losing the two games, then their chances of making the playoffs will depend on the outcome of other games. The side will lock horns with defending champions the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match on May 20.

