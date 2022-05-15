IPL 2022 - Ruturaj Gaikwad not ready to take responsibility if MS Dhoni leaves: Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock feels that it's still too early for Chennai Super Kings to see Ruturaj Gaikwad as MS Dhoni's captaincy successor. The former South African skipper said with most of the Super Kings' experienced players set to leave after IPL 2022, 25-year-old Gaikwad will face "too big a challenge" leading a young team.

The Super Kings were plunged into crisis after Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the saddle ahead of the season, stepped down mid-way through the season. Dhoni took up the job again but at 40, it's uncertain how long he can go on. Pune-born Gaikwad is loved in Chennai and has been a top performer for the franchise since his debut in 2020. And because of his calm head, many see him as Dhoni's natural heir.

But, speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock said the transition might have worked if the exodus of the team's most experienced players wasn't imminent. But currently, the former South African captain feels the opening batter is too young and the franchise should look outside the camp for a new leader. He said:

"If Dhoni decides he's not going to be around next year then I am afraid you have to go outside the camp. I don't think Gaikwad at this stage would be capable of taking the responsibility on his shoulders particularly when there might be an outflux of all that experience. If you still have all those experience campaigners around you then you can make it work but you'll probably have some very new wet-behind-the-ears individuals to captain and I think that would be too big a challenge for him at this stage."

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us.



#IPL2022 CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Ambati Rayudu:No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Ambati Rayudu: No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us.#IPL2022

Ambati Rayudu, 36, recently announced his retirement and although he retracted the statement soon, he's unlikely to play any further in the IPL. Similarly, IPL 2022 is likely to be the final season for champions DJ Bravo and Robin Uthappa as well.

Dhoni really needs to take Gaikwad under his wing: Shaun Pollock

Pollock feels if the Super Kings necessarily want the young opener to be their next leader, they'll have to ask Dhoni to lead for another year, take the youngster under his wing, share his experience, have on-field chats, and put "ideas into his mind".

Pollock said:

"If you only go to Gaikwad, you have to give Dhoni another year, and [he needs to] really take him under his wing. What I'd want to see is a lot of the decisions that are made on the field are the two of them making it, having a discussion about what should or shouldn't happen. In heat of the battle, [Dhoni should] be sounding him out, be putting ideas into his mind so that a year on, he takes it."

The Super Kings played their penultimate league match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday and lost by seven wickets. They'll play their final tie against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 20 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy