"It is better not to say anything about MS Dhoni" - Saba Karim on the CSK skipper likely to be seen for the last time in IPL 2022

Saba Karim has highlighted that it is difficult to speculate if IPL 2022 will be the last time MS Dhoni is seen in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors.

Dhoni led CSK to a fourth IPL title last year. While there have been a lot of debates about him continuing to ply his trade in the IPL, the talismanic skipper has himself mentioned that he would like to play his last game at Chepauk, the franchise's home ground.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked if Dhoni possibly playing his last IPL would be an added motivation for the CSK skipper. He responded:

"It is better not to say anything about MS Dhoni. When he will play, how many matches he will play, how many more years he will play, it is very difficult to say that because he is a player who is a one-man army."

While highlighting Dhoni's value to CSK, the former India wicket-keeper added that the 40-year-old continuing to play in the IPL will depend on multiple factors. Karim elaborated:

"CSK has full faith that Dhoni will not only captain well but his contribution is of a different type, he has the ability to unearth young players and give them opportunities. That is why I feel, we will have to wait this season at least. It will depend on how CSK performs and Dhoni's fitness level and performance."

Dhoni would also want to mentor the next CSK captain before calling it quits in the IPL. While Ravindra Jadeja might be the favorite for the role, the franchise could also opt for a youngster like Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"He is no longer the same finisher" - Reetinder Sodhi says MS Dhoni has to bat up the order

MS Dhoni played a match-winning cameo in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reetinder Sodhi wants Dhoni to bat slightly up the order in IPL 2022. He reasoned:

"MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK's prospects."

The former India all-rounder also named Ravindra Jadeja as the key player for CSK's title ambitions. Sodhi explained:

"Ravindra Jadeja's form will be very important. The way he batted in the Mohali Test match, the way he is bowling, these are great signs for Chennai that if he picks form, he can take Chennai to the IPL final. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni - all these big players have to take a lot of responsibility."

Jadeja excelled with his all-round performances for CSK in IPL 2021. The fact that he was retained by the franchise as their first player, even ahead of Dhoni, is ample proof of his growing prowess as a cricketer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will CSK reach the IPL 2022 playoffs? Yes No 22 votes so far