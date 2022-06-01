Saba Karim picks an IPL 2022 XI to take on Gujarat Titans; no player from DC, CSK and MI makes the team

Saba Karim has picked an IPL 2022 XI to take on the champions Gujarat Titans (GT). No player from Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to make this team.

During a discussion on India News, the former Indian wicketkeeper highlighted that he has only considered performances in IPL 2022 and not reputation while choosing his side. He also stuck to the cap of at most four overseas players in the playing XI.

Saba picked Jos Buttler and KL Rahul as his two openers, elaborating:

"The biggest name is Jos Buttler, the identity he has created for himself in this IPL, he is undoubtedly the No. 1 opener in my team. Along with him, I had two names in my mind - KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. According to me, Ishan Kishan's form was not that good in this IPL. So, I am going with KL Rahul for his experience and consistency."

The cricketer-turned-analyst chose Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda for the No. 3 and No. 4 batting positions. He observed:

"For No. 3, I had two names - Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi. But Sanju Samson has pipped Rahul Tripathi here. At No. 4, according to me, Deepak Hooda. He is a hard-hitting player, strike rate has been very good, he has the ability to play the big shots and is a useful off-spin bowler."

Saba picked big-hitting all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Andre Russell at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. He explained:

"I have kept Livingstone in my team because he is a fantastic all-rounder. The striking power we saw in Livingstone, we didn't see in any other player. Andre Russell is at No. 6 for me. For whatever time he is there at the ground, it seems he can change the game anytime."

The Delhi Capitals' head of talent search added a condition while picking Dinesh Karthik in his XI. Saba said:

"I have kept Dinesh Karthik at No. 7 but it will depend on my combination. If I feel I need five specialist bowlers, then I will play a bowler instead of Dinesh Karthik in my XI."

Karthik stood out as a finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter smashed 330 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183.33 to stage a return to India's T20I squad.

"Yuzi Chahal's place is there in my XI" - Saba Karim

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Saba Karim picked Yuzvendra Chahal as the only specialist spinner in his XI. He reasoned:

"Yuzi Chahal's place is there in my XI because he has picked wickets against the best batters, he is the highest wicket-taker and bowled with exceptional variety. He has emerged as a more mature bowler this year."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Wickets - 27

Average - 19.51

Economy - 7.75



Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball for Rajasthan in IPL 2022



#YuzvendraChahal #RR #IPL2022 #IPLFinal #Cricket Matches - 16Wickets - 27Average - 19.51Economy - 7.75Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball for Rajasthan in IPL 2022 Matches - 16Wickets - 27Average - 19.51Economy - 7.75Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball for Rajasthan in IPL 2022 👏#YuzvendraChahal #RR #IPL2022 #IPLFinal #Cricket https://t.co/cKx34lFG9b

The former India selector rounded off his side by picking Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik as the three seam bowlers. Karim elaborated:

"Josh Hazlewood - I feel he is the most improved bowler in T20s. I have kept Harshal Patel in my team because he has exceptional variations and bowls well in the end overs. I have kept Umran Malik because I feel such a pace bowler who can bowl the hard lengths will always add value to your team."

Saba Karim concluded by naming KL Rahul as skipper and Mohsin Khan as the 12th man in the squad, who could replace Karthik if he wishes to field an additional bowler in the side.

Saba Karim's IPL 2022 XI to face Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik/Mohsin Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

