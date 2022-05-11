"Bowlers who do not give Buttler pace have a chance of succeeding" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Mitchell Marsh's impeccable bowling record against RR opener

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that bowlers like Mitchell Marsh, who do not give Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler a lot of pace to play with, have a decent chance of succeeding against the batter.

In T20 matches, Marsh has dismissed Buttler twice without conceding a run. The two could be up against each other again on Wednesday when RR take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Sharing his views on the surprising Marsh vs Buttler stat, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

“This is an excellent match-up data. Team coaches look at these stats very carefully. In the last match, Mitchell Marsh bowled three overs. He gave away 34 runs in three overs. He has a chance over here. But this match-up shows that, bowlers who do not give Buttler pace, they have a chance of succeeding against him. Mitchell Marsh does the same.”

The 30-year-old all-rounder has picked up two wickets in IPL 2022 so far at an average of 35 and an economy rate of 10.

Rajasthan will be forced to make a change in the batting with Shimron Hetmyer leaving the bio-bubble for the birth of his first child. The West Indian cricketer shared a picture with his newborn child on Instagram on Tuesday.

Asked who should replace the left-hander, Manjrekar opined:

“I believe a pure batter should be replaced by another pure batter. Rassie van der Dussen would be my choice to replace Hetmyer. He has played two matches and hasn’t done a lot. But he has that potential. If he finds form, you will see what an exceptional player he is.”

The South African batter was dismissed for 4 and 6 in the two matches that he played for RR earlier in the competition.

“If Boult picks up wickets at the start, he is useful” - Sanjay Manjrekar not too impressed with RR pacer

While some critics have expressed disappointment over left-arm seamer Trent Boult’s performance in IPL 2022, Manjrekar is not too surprised. According to the 56-year-old, the New Zealander has never come up with consistently good performances in the IPL. He elaborated:

“If Boult picks up wickets at the start, he is useful. He is not as good or reliable in the death and in the middle. Don’t think RR would have high hopes from him. If he was such an important player, MI would have bid for him. His performance has been similar to the last few IPLs.”

32-year-old Boult has claimed nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 35.33 and an economy rate of 8.37.

Edited by Sai Krishna