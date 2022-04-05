IPL 2022 schedule: Remaining IPL matches after 5th April

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 5. This will be the third game for both franchises in this year’s edition of the IPL.

RR won their first two matches, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs and the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 23 runs. On the other hand, RCB have won one and lost one. They went down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets before getting the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets.

Looking at the points table ahead of the remaining IPL matches in this year's edition, Rajasthan are first with four points from two games. Kolkata, Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also have four points to their name. Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad are yet to get off the mark.

List of remaining IPL matches schedule

Following Tuesday’s clash between RR and RCB, a total of 61 IPL matches will remain. This list includes 57 league stage games and 4 four playoff encounters. Of the remaining IPL matches, the league encounters will be held in Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune. The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoff clashes is yet to be announced.

Below is the schedule for the remaining IPL matches in the 2022 edition after April 5:

April 06

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 07

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 08

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 09

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 10

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 16

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 17

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 18

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 19

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 21

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 22

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 23

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

April 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 24

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 25

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,7:30 PM

April 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 27

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 28

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 29

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 30

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 01

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 02

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 03

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 04

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 05

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 06

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 07

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 08

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 09

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 10

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 17

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 18

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 20

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 21

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

