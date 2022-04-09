IPL 2022 schedule: Remaining IPL matches after second week

Two matches are being played as part of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 9. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of the double-header at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, according to the IPL 2022 Schedule.
The CSK-SRH clash is Match 17 of the IPL 2022 season. The winners of the contest will have their first points on the board. Chennai lost their first three matches, while Hyderabad too tasted defeat in the two games that they played ahead of the CSK clash.
The second match of the double-header on Saturday will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Bangalore have registered two wins from three matches, while five-time champions Mumbai are yet to open their account. They have played three and have lost all three.
List of remaining IPL matches schedule
Following Saturday’s second clash between RCB and MI, a total of 56 IPL matches will remain. This list includes 52 league stage games and four playoff encounters. Of the remaining IPL games, the league matches will continue to be held in Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune. The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoffs has not yet been confirmed by the BCCI.
The following is the schedule for the remaining IPL matches in the 2022 edition after the second week:
April 10
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 12
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 13
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 14
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 16
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 17
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 18
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 19
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 20
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 21
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 22
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 23
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
April 23
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 24
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 25
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,7:30 PM
April 26
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 27
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 28
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
April 29
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
April 30
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 01
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
May 02
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 03
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 04
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
May 05
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 06
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 07
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
May 08
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 09
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 10
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
May 11
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 12
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 13
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 14
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM
May 15
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 16
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 17
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 18
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 19
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 20
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 21
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 22
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
