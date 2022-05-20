“The way he was released, Chahal had a point to prove” - Shoaib Akhtar analyzes RR leggie’s impressive IPL 2022 showing

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar reckons that Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would have had extra motivation to make a mark in IPL 2022 after being surprisingly released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ opined that RCB’s move, in a way, questioned the leg-spinner’s credentials, with Chahal coming up with the perfect reply.

Chahal, 31, was surprisingly released by the Bangalore franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He had an impressive season last year, claiming 18 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 20.77 and an excellent economy rate of 7.05.

After not being retained by RCB, Chahal went into the auction, where he was purchased by RR for ₹6.5 crore. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 24 scalps from 13 matches. The leg-spinner will get a chance to add to his tally when Rajasthan face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 20 May.

Speaking ahead of the match, Akhtar analyzed Chahal’s impressive performance in the ongoing IPL edition in detail. He told Sportskeeda:

“The way he was released (by Bangalore) ahead of this season, Chahal had a point to prove. The thing with Chahal is that he is full of life, he enjoys his cricket and makes fun videos as well. But, for the first time, they (RCB) challenged him as a cricketer. It (releasing him) was like telling him, ‘listen, you are not good enough’. Chahal has answered them by becoming the leading wicket-taker this season.”

The RR leg-spinner’s standout effort came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he claimed five for 18 at the Brabourne Stadium. Chasing 218, KKR seemed to be in control at 178 for four after 16 overs. Chahal, however, picked up four wickets in the 17th over, including a hat-trick, to sink KKR.

“Hetmyer could be even more dangerous now” - Shoaib Akhtar on RR batter returning from a break

Rajasthan’s middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer missed the last couple of matches as he flew home for the birth of his child. He is likely to make a comeback into the playing XI for Friday’s match. Asked how the break would have impacted the in-form batter, Akhtar explained:

“A break works for some people, but for some it doesn’t. For me, a break rejuvenated me, but I don’t think it works for Virat (Kohli). The West Indians enjoy their break a lot and return with greater energy. So Hetmyer could be even more dangerous now.”

Hetmyer, 25, has been brilliant with the willow in IPL 2022, especially in the death overs. In 11 matches, he has smashed 291 runs at an average of 72.75 and a highly impressive strike rate of 166.29.

