Shubman Gill explains the reason behind the increase in his strike rate in IPL 2022 

Shubman Gill powered the Gujarat Titans to their third consecutive victory in IPL 2022 on Friday. The right-handed batter played his career-best knock of 96 runs to ensure GT beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Gill was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock against PBKS. Chasing 190 to win, he scored 96 runs off 59 runs, smashing 11 fours and a six. He has registered two of his IPL career's highest scores over the last seven days while playing for GT.

In the last four seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill batted at a strike rate of around 130. However, this year, his strike rate has been 166.67 in three innings. At the post match presentation, Gill was asked whether he consciously made an effort to improve his strike rate.

"Not really. It's just about execution I feel. There are some days when you are hitting the ball well and you are not able to find the gaps, but on others you don't really hit it well but still find the gaps. I'm just hitting the ball well. I am hitting the ball hard - it might not feel like that but I am doing my level best," the Gujarat Titans star replied.

Important to keep the scoreboard ticking at Brabourne Stadium: Shubman Gill

During the same interview, Gill said that the pitch at the Brabourne Stadium demanded that the batters keep the scoreboard ticking. He mentioned that the outfield was quick, so he aimed to find gaps regularly.

"It's important to keep the scoreboard ticking on this wicket. We've seen the outfield, it is really rapid. So it is important to keep hitting in those gaps consistently and keep ticking the scoreboard," Gill added.

After back-to-back fifties in IPL 2022, Shubman Gill now holds the second position on the Orange Cap leaderboard. The Gujarat Titans opener has scored 180 runs in three innings this year. He is only behind Jos Buttler, who has scored 205 runs in three innings.

