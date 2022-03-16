Skipper Kane Williamson joins SRH ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson has joined the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The New Zealand captain was among the three players retained by SRH ahead of the two-day mega auction held in Bengaluru last month.

On Wednesday, SRH’s official Instagram handle shared a video to confirm that the 31-year-old has arrived to join the team ahead of IPL 2022, and welcomed him.

SRH had a disastrous IPL 2021 season, finishing last in the points table and winning only three of their 14 matches. Williamson was among the few bright spots for SRH, scoring 266 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 44.33.

There was massive controversy in the camp last season as David Warner was sacked as captain midway through the edition, with the role being handed over to Williamson. The Aussie opener was later dropped from the playing XI as well.

Tom Moody, Brian Lara, Hemang Badani, and Muttiah Muralitharan are part of SRH's support staff for the IPL 2022 season as the franchise look to revive their fortunes.

“I’d wanna see us have a storyline” - Lara on SRH’s batting strategy

The Hyderabad franchise have begun their training sessions ahead of the IPL season, with Lara trying to put the batting department in order. In a video shared by SRH, he explained his batting philosophy for the team and said:

“In the batting aspect, I’d wanna see us have a storyline. The openers have their particular job, the number three, four, five and right through the innings, we should know what we expect from each player.”

The franchise will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The game will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

SRH squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

