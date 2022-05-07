"Some other players are given too much attention" - Harbhajan Singh believes Shikhar Dhawan is an 'IPL legend'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan doesn't get enough credit for what he has achieved in the IPL. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) star became just the second player after Virat Kohli to cross the staggering 6000-run mark in the league.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show, 'SK Match ki Baat', Singh claimed that Dhawan's success doesn't get as much recognition as what some other players get. The 41-year-old said:

"Shikhar Dhawan deserves praise as he has scored over 6000 runs. He is not talked about as much as other players and some are given too much attention. He is an IPL legend in himself. He has scored runs against all the opposition and proved himself."

Harbhajan Singh has also been impressed with the way Dhawan has become a fulcrum of the current PBKS batting line-up. He feels Dhawan's anchoring is as important as the big shots played by other Punjab batters. On this, he said:

"His role for Punjab is to bat responsibly and does not give his wicket away and that's his weapon. We all like shots that Livingstone plays, but what's important is the partnership. When a team needs 60-80 runs from a batter, Dhawan is always there. I think he will dominate Prasidh Krishna."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Shikhar Dhawan is an ipl legend. Has Scored a minimum of 300 runs in 13/15 seasons. Just keeps clocking them season after season. What a player Shikhar Dhawan is an ipl legend. Has Scored a minimum of 300 runs in 13/15 seasons. Just keeps clocking them season after season. What a player 👏

Rabada is not a swing bowler, he tries to hit the deck: Harbhajan Singh

Another huge positive for PBKS apart from Dhawan has been the resurgence of speedster Kagiso Rabada. The South African didn't hit the ground running in the first half of the season, but has come into his own in the past couple of games.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Most wkts after 59 Innings in IPL



Rabada - 93 at 8.2 eco

Malinga - 85 at 6.3

Tahir - 82 at 7.8

Narine - 79 at 6

Sandeep - 76 at 7.6

Harshal - 75 at 8.7 Most wkts after 59 Innings in IPLRabada - 93 at 8.2 ecoMalinga - 85 at 6.3Tahir - 82 at 7.8Narine - 79 at 6Sandeep - 76 at 7.6Harshal - 75 at 8.7

Rabada has picked up eight wickets in the last two games alone and has made PBKS bowling look much more dependable. Explaining why Rabada struggled at the start of IPL 2022, Harbhajan Singh said:

"In the first 6-7 games, his performances were not upto the level of expectations. He is not a swing bowler. He hits the deck and initially he tried to swing the ball. Although he got a few wickets, he also was taken for runs and I don't think he has been hit for so many runs in his career. He was trying to do what wasn't his strength."

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will need to make significant contributions for the remainder of the season if Punjab are to make it to the playoffs.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee