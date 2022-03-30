"SRH aren't achieving anything from Washington Sundar by making him bat at number 8" - Wasim Jaffer

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their IPL season-opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 61 runs. In a dismal batting performance by SRH, Washington Sundar was the lone shining light for the Orange Army Eagles.

Batting at number eight, he slammed 41 off just 14 deliveries to lift them to a respectable score while chasing a mammoth 211 runs against RR.

Speaking on ESPNcrinfo, Wasim Jaffer opined that SRH should promote Sundar up to the middle-order in their batting line-up.

According to the former Indian opener, Sundar should also be given the ball in the powerplay as he has done so in the past for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Jaffer said:

"Washington Sundar surely has to bat above number 8. I don't think you are achieving anything from him by making him bat there. He needs to bowl a couple of overs in the powerplay and has to bat at 6 or 7. If needed ,you can also promote him to number 3 or 4. That short little innings would have given him a lot of confidence."

RR posted 210 runs batting first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Hyderabad got off to a poor start with the bat and were reduced to 14-3 after their first six overs.

"It's okay to get out on zero, but the shot Nicholas Pooran tired is questionable" - Wasim Jaffer

Nicholas Pooran was bought by SRH for a hefty price at the 2022 auction. There was a lot riding on him, especially given the 211-run total they were chasing in the match.

However, the Caribbean star walked back to the dressing room without troubling the scoreboard on the night.

Speaking on Pooran's short-stay in the middle, Jaffer said:

"Nicholas Pooran needed to play out the powerplay and could have played out Trent Boult as well because he was bowling his 3rd over. He could have waited for Nathan Coulter-Nile or the spinners. But I don't think the took the right option. It's okay to get out on zero, but the shot he tired is questionable."

SRH will be looking to make amends with an improved performance in their second league match of the season. They are scheduled to take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday (April 4) at the DY Patil Stadium.

