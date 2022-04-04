"SRH need to play better cricket tactically"- Wasim Jaffer ahead of SRH vs LSG in IPL 2022

Wasim Jaffer believes the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a number of tactical errors during their opening game of the IPL 2022 season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Many believe SRH had a poor IPL 2022 mega auction as they made some questionable buys. However, Jaffer is of the opinion that skipper Kane Williamson will need to work with whatever he has to maximize his team's potential.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is There was no better situation to do the Markram position switch with Pooran, so so basic. Pooran should not be here trying to negotiate this moving ball fighting for his life. There was no better situation to do the Markram position switch with Pooran, so so basic. Pooran should not be here trying to negotiate this moving ball fighting for his life.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about some of the decisions that SRH made that affected their result against RR:

"Sunrisers will need to play better cricket. You can't change whatever happened at the auction, but now whichever players are there, Kane Williamson needs to get better performances out of them. They were tactically poor (against Rajasthan), sent Pooran ahead of Markram, didn't bowl Washington much. So I think they will need to play better tactically."

Wasim Jaffer's advice to Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran was SRH's costliest buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction, having bought him for a whopping ₹10.75 crores. Pooran is no doubt a power-hitter and a genuine match-winner.

However, he had a poor first outing for SRH as he was dismissed for a duck against RR. Here's what Wasim Jaffer said about the importance of Pooran and a few others firing for SRH:

"He is a huge part of that team. If Sunrisers want to win games and progress in the tournament, then along with him, even players like Williamson, Markram and Tripathi will need to perform well."

Pooran struggled against Trent Boult's swing in the first game and failed to get bat to ball. Wasim Jaffer feels the West Indian should give himself a bit more time to get his eye in before playing the big shots. Jaffer added:

"Whenever the ball is swinging, Pooran can spend a bit of time and wait for the powerplay to end as he has the ability to hit sixes and increase the run rate whenever he wants. So it is important for him to play 10-15 balls and get accustomed to the wicket. So he is a quality player, but until the performances don't come, question marks will be always there."

After a heavy 61-run loss against RR, SRH are rock bottom in the points table and will need an inspirational performance to beat the mighty Lucknow Super Giants.

Edited by Diptanil Roy