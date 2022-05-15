×
"SRH paid 14 crores for Cheteshwar Pujara with golden beard!" - Fans roast Kane Williamson and Co. for 5th loss on the trot in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson is just not able to get rid of his woeful form this season. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 15, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Kane Williamson's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022 season, this time losing by 54 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 14.

Chasing 178 runs to win a crucial encounter, SRH could only manage 123/8 and this loss has made their chances of making it to the playoffs even more difficult. Kane Williamson once again struggled to give his team a solid start in the powerplay.

The SRH captain could only score 9(17) as he was cleaned up by Andre Russell while trying to attempt a scoop shot. His innings once again put pressure on other batters and the required run rate proved to be too much for them to cope with in the end.

Fans on Twitter slammed Kane Williamson for being adamant about opening the batting and once again wasting the powerplay. Some also trolled SRH for losing five games on the bounce after being in second position on the points table at the halfway stage.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kane Williamson's Total Batting Impact this season is now -111, the worst for any batter in the history of the IPL.
It was fun seeing the kavya maran auction hype when srh went on a winning streak & appreciated the brainy kane pick over warner & rashid
Is Kane Williamson the worst retention of all time? 14 crore for 200 odd runs in 12 games at a SR of 92.What makes it worse is the fact that he was coming back from a long injury layoff, so the poor run isn't even a surprise.
109 needed in 9 overs at 12+ RPOIf Kane Williamson hadn't happened, 118 from 71. Less than 10 RPO twitter.com/KrishnaKRM/sta…
Can't even call Kane a specialist captain after he gave Sundar the 20th over.
Kane Williamson this season57 (46) vs GT in one match151 (178) in other 11 matchesOverall 208 runs with 92+ sr in 12 matches...if some self respect he has should drop himself from last two matches.. single handedly ruined SRH this season
Kane Williamson's strike rate in the powerplay this IPL is lower than Pujara's strike rate in his most recent county hundred. twitter.com/Ittzz_Rahul/st…
Hands down, Kane Williamson has to be the worst ever retention in IPL history. And I guess, no retention ever in future, by any team, will be worse than this. New benchmark.
SRH should really consider making Bhuvi the captain for next season. Should release Kane & Shepherd and look to buy them back. No way they cost nearly 22 Cr again. From the money saved, they can look to buy a good wrist spinner (Zampa, Rashid & Lamichanne as OS options available)
Kane Williamson#IPL2022 #KKRvSRH https://t.co/irSFRllr5D
Kane Williamson in this IPL 2022 - 12 innings, 208 runs, 92.86 strike rate. It is very shocking and unacceptable to have such numbers for a great player like Kane Williamson.
Abhishek Sharma is a better opener than Kane Williamson.Arsdheep Singh is a better death-overs bowler than Kagiso Rabada.This is IPL.
Again, better Kane finds a permanent solution for that elbow, better it will be for his batting. Came into the tournament with absolutely no practice
Kane Williamson is playing as bad as I have seen any Top batsman play, he is becoming a liability to the team so much that The best thing he can do is to get out .#KKRvSRH
Williamson thanking Kavya mam for letting him sit in the dugout. #IPL https://t.co/peZbp4rsPZ
Not even gonna make a joke about Williamson practicing for the test series. It’s just sad now
Arre Williamson, tu phir aa gya. Kab maanega bhai ....😭😭
Kane Williamson will be the biggest reason if I have any high BP issues in the future.
Missed almost all of the game, Williamson has continued his crimes against humanity it seems
Williamson hasn't had a single innings where he's scored runs at a rate above par. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Williamson's single-handedly increasing the required rate for his team atleast by 2 every match.
Please don't troll kane williamson for that 9(17) because he has a cute smile 😁 .
Williamson coming as opener is the biggest disadvantage for #SRH. He slows down run rate and gets out after wasting balls during Powerplay. And #SRH is such a stuck up management that they don’t listen and behave like ultimate strategists!
9(17) by Williamson 🤢🤮I don't see any NZ fans questing his place in national team based on ipl
Kane Williamson dismissed! Wastes 17 precious Powerplay deliveries again. This has been his problem throughout this season.#KKRvSRH
‘We wanted rashid we could not afford him’- Tom Moody, who paid 14 cr to williamson
Williamson was struggling so badly his dismissal is a relief
So happy that this season has happened. Kane Williamson the fraud T20 batter got exposed finally
Williamson should have been dropped 3 matches ago by giving captaincy to Nicky Pooran.Don't like this Moody' conservative approach to selections & batting, also dropped Samad when he had good domestic season.#SRH #IPL2022
I haven't heard anyone say that Kane Williamson's luck is not going well due to which he's not able to score good runs.🤷🤷🤷
Imagine retaining Williamson for 16 crores and releasing Warner & Rashid Khan🤣🤣Main man @TomMoodyCricket has blood on his hands twitter.com/benjonescricke…
Williamson keep 20L and distribute all the money to Abhishek Tripathi Markram
SRH paying 14 crore to Cheteshwar Pujara with golden beard
Welcome back to us, SRH. You took a tour of the points table but good to see you with us again. Love, CSK MI.
Have got nothing to say on the defeat. Just when you thought the team couldn't sink more. Come back strong, SRH! https://t.co/LjrTInS6xl
Bye bye #SRH see you in 2023! 👋
Williamson's form and ordinary captaincy has hurt SRH big time despite a pretty good team. Will be interesting to see if they block ₹14 crore again for him next year.
Oh wow brilliant & certainly more watchable & interesting than the SRH batting . twitter.com/TansuYegen/sta…
5 losses to follow 5 wins. Unreal capitulation by SRH; safe to say their season's done with the NRR plumetting to a nadir. Can't see them recover from this and even if they do, it's too late. RCB will be elated with this result, as will DC and PBKS #IPL2022 #KKRvSRH
no matter how bad our season goes, KKR will never lose both matches to the tinpot trio of RR, SRH and Punjab Kings
2 defeats then 5 wins on a trott later 5 defeats on a trott. Quite a turn around for SRH both the times.
Bye SRH. You spoilt our party and ruined our playoff chances many times.. this was a revenge. We're anyway not qualifying (unless some miracle happens 🙏🤲) but you're gone too. 😈👊
There isn't much of a difference between GT & SRH. Just that one team had a bit of luck going there way & all their players performing to their fullest.
#SRH season so farFirst 2 matches lossNext 5 matches continues wonNext 5 matches continues lossThis is perfect circus kind of season for them #IPL2022
SRH has become the first team in the history of IPL to win 5 consecutive matches and lose 5 consecutive matches in the same season.
That heavy defeat will end SRH’s tournament by all means unfortunately.KKR will have their NRR up considerably and still will have a mathematical chance of getting through if other results go their way.Exceptional performance today.Well played 👏👏
RCB broke SRH - by losing. https://t.co/gh98ZtI6Dr

Kane Williamson continues to struggle with bat in IPL 2022

178 was definitely a competitive target, but not a daunting one. SRH needed a good start from their openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson to get a headstart in the chase.

While Sharma looked fluent at one end, Williamson struggled to maintain a healthy strike rate. Eventually the pressure got to him and he perished trying to attempt an uncharacteristic scoop shot.

Rahul Tripathi, who played a match-winning knock in the reverse fixture, also failed and the onus was on the young southpaw to keep going. Although Sharma dominated Sunil Narine, he played one shot too many against Varun Chakravarthy and perished in the process.

Once again, it was down to Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran to rescue SRH from the situation. However, Narine foxed Pooran and claimed an easy catch off his own bowling. Markram gave SRH some hope with a few lusty blows, but his wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the SunRisers.

Andre Russell backed up his brilliant 49* with three wickets and this win would definitely make KKR feel really good about themselves. However, this also means that there is a possibility of multiple teams ending up at 14 points and the net run rate could then be the deciding factor as to who makes it to the playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
