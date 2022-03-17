IPL 2022: SRH reveal their new jersey

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the latest team to reveal their IPL 2022 jersey on Thursday.

They have gone with a solid sunset orange color along with black in the arms and collars which, with the new sponsors, gives it a more standout look. The lower matched the upper with the exact same color. This is quite different from last year where there was a blend of light and dark orange to go with a black lower.

SRH made the reveal via their Twitter handle. Team captain Kane Williamson posed with his bat and helmet. The team labeled it his "Orange Armour".

In the post, they wrote:

"Here’s the first look of Captain Kane in the #OrangeArmour."

Like most jerseys this year, the initial reactions to this kit were also mixed. While some found it great, others made some audacious comparisons. The following are some of them:

SRH fans will hope the new jersey brings them some fresh luck after a disastrous IPL 2021. They not only finished last in the points table - their worst ever in the history of the tournament - but took massive hits to their public image with the controversy surrounding David Warner's captaincy snub.

The team has undergone a major overhaul, with exciting additions in the shape of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Rahul Tripathi. However, Williamson will have to get these players to play at their best to compete against the other nine teams who look more balanced on paper.

He'll have the support of one of the best coaching staff, though. Legends Brian Lara and Dale Steyn will be the batting and bowling coaches respectively to join head coach Tom Moody and strategy and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

Simon Katch was there as an assistant coach as well but resigned soon after the auction, giving the team another controversy to deal with before the new season.

When is SRH's first match of IPL 2022?

The 2016-champions will begin their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. They'll next play the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on April 4 and 9 respectively.

