IPL 2022: SRH vs GT telecast channel list and live streaming details

After a hat-trick of wins to begin IPL 2022, the undefeated Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their fourth game of the tournament. GT registered a thrilling win against the Punjab Kings in their previous encounter.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, started their season with back-to-back losses against the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. But the Orange Army bounced back in style with a victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Big names like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nicholas Pooran will be in action during this IPL 2022 match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the first-ever clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in Canada, Australia, USA, UK and UAE can watch the match between GT and SRH:

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The start time for the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans is 7:30 PM IST. In the UK, this match will begin at 2:00 PM, while for Australia, the start time is 1:00 AM on April 12.

As per Gulf Standard Time, the contest will begin at 6:00 PM, while the first ball will be bowled at 10:30 AM in Canada.

