[Watch] "Not playing, coaching only" - SRH welcomes Dale Steyn, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar ahead of IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody welcomed the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, and Dale Steyn to the franchise's training camp. The Orange Army are currently proceeding with their pre-season camp in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and newly-appointed fast bowling coach Dale Steyn joined the squad on Thursday (March 17). All-rounder Washington Sundar was one of the most high-profile acquisitions for the franchise. The 22-year-old was roped in for a price of ₹8.75 crore.

Introducing the trio to the rest of the squad at the ground before the training session, Moody said:

"We've got a couple of new arrivals to the Orange Army. Welcome Washi, good to have you here, mate, a new addition to the Orange Army. Bhuvi - a veteran of the Orange Army. And welcome back, one of the great fast bowlers, Dale. Not playing, coaching only."

Dale Steyn was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup as a player from 2013 to 2015. He went on to represent the Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore after his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African pacer retired from all formats of cricket last year. The role of bowling coach with the 2016 IPL winners marks the first venture in his coaching career.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for IPL 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar are two vital components when it comes to Indian players. The franchise made their presence felt at the IPL 2022 mega auction and built a well-rounded squad.

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Orange Army will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a contest against the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium on March 29.

