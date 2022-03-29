Sunrisers Hyderabad earn unwanted record for lowest score in powerplay overs of IPL 2022

Former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a new record for the lowest score by any team in the first six overs of an IPL game played in India. Playing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune on Tuesday, SRH managed only 14 runs off their first six overs.

Generally, the batters tend to attack the bowlers in the powerplay because of the fielding restrictions. Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. If the batters clear the 30-yard circle in areas with no fielder in the deep, they can score quick runs for their team.

However, Sunrisers batters struggled to get going earlier tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Chasing 211 runs to win the match, SRH were down to 14/3 after the first six overs.

They now jointly hold the dubious record with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 14/2 in six overs against Rajasthan Royals during the 2009 season in South Africa.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Lowest ever Powerplay score in IPL history:



SRH - 14/3 against RR, tonight.

RR - 14/2 against RCB, 2009.

CSK - 15/2 against KKR, 2011. Lowest ever Powerplay score in IPL history:SRH - 14/3 against RR, tonight.RR - 14/2 against RCB, 2009.CSK - 15/2 against KKR, 2011.

Previously, Chennai Super Kings held the record for the lowest powerplay score in India. They were 15/2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata during the 2011 season.

Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi could not open their accounts in their first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Prasidh Krishna troubled the Sunrisers batters with his pace in the powerplay overs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kane Williamson opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The SRH skipper lost his wicket to Prasidh Krishna after scoring two runs. Soon after, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran followed him to the dressing room without scoring any runs.

Krishna dismissed Tripathi caught out, while Pooran was trapped in front of the stumps by Trent Boult. Pooran faced eight dot balls before losing his wicket.

SRH are 55/5 after 13 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee