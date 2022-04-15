"The game plan is very clear" - Umesh Yadav praises KKR management for clarity in his role in IPL 2022 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav credited the team management for providing clarity on his role in the team for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 34-year-old is the leading wicket-taker among the pacers after the one-third stage of the tournament.

Yadav was roped in for his base price of ₹2 crores by the two-time winners after initially going unsold in the first round of the auction. Bowling with the new ball, Yadav has repaid the faith his franchise has shown in him with early wickets.

Noting that there is no particular reason behind his early success in IPL 2022, Umesh Yadav said ahead of KKR's clash against SRH:

"No particular reason behind this good run of form, but according to the role given to me and the clarity behind it, that gives a clear frame of mind over what to do. And that is very important because then you know what the captain and coach exactly want from you. The game plan is very clear."

The pacer is currently second in the race for the Purple Cap. He has the opportunity to overtake Yuzvendra Chahal for the top spot if he manages to pick up two wickets or more against SRH today.

"I think that the wickets will improve as the tournament progresses" - Umesh Yadav

Teams batting second in IPL 2022 have a significant advantage due to the overwhelming dew factor in the coastal state of Maharashtra. However, the teams batting first have also been able to assert themselves as the tournament progresses.

A major reason behind this has been the use of the anti-dew chemical, which has been sprayed across the outfield before matches. The formulation causes the dew to seep back into the grass and not settle on top.

Noting that the procedure has had a positive effect on the teams bowling second, Umesh Yadav said:

"Both teams now have a pretty equal chance ever since dew has reduced after spraying. The last two matches have been like that. I also think that the wickets will improve as the tournament progresses."

KKR have an eye on the top spot in the points table as they take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar