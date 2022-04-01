"The other teams don't do that" - Harbhajan Singh reveals how CSK are different from other franchises 

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently spoke about his experience of being a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. Speaking on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, the talented off-spinner described how the Chennai-based franchise stands out from other teams in the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan was roped in by CSK ahead of 2018's edition of the tournament. He mentioned that the franchise takes great care of the players and their families. He stated that the owners happily bear the expenses of all the family members who are traveling with the player during the season.

The 41-year-old also revealed that other franchises don't follow the same practice. A player needs to pay for food, accommodation and travel for any extra persons in other franchises. He suggested that players often get attached to the Chennai-based franchise as he sees that they are doing a lot for him and his family.

He said on Sportskeeda:

"I observed a new culture when I joined CSK. Over there, the franchise takes care of the tickets, travel, stay, food and everything for the player's family. Not just for one person, but even if 10 people from your family want to come, the franchise is ready to bear the expenses in that case too. The other teams don't do that. In other teams, even if you have your partner with you, then you would have to pay for her."

He added:

"If you need an extra room in the hotel, then you would have to deduct the amount from your salary. This isn't the case with CSK. They'd book tickets even if someone has to come from Australia and rooms are given to them. A player gets attached to the franchise when he sees that they are doing so much for him and his family."

The seasoned campaigner pointed out that it felt like a picnic was going on, with so many kids around in the Chennai camp. He added:

"We had around 7-8 families with us when I was playing with them. There were a lot of kids too. So, it never felt like the IPL was going on as it felt like a picnic. It was a completely different environment. While other teams also have such an environment, but not to this extent. Hats off to CSK for doing all these little things for the families of players."

The talented spinner was a part of CSK's title-winning campaign in 2018. He continued playing for the franchise in the subsequent season as well. While he was with them in 2020 too, Harbhajan pulled out citing personal reasons before the commencement of the tournament.

He was later picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for whom he played one season. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year.

"There's no pressure at all while playing for CSK" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan further added that there isn't too much pressure on the players as things remain the same in the camp, irrespective of the results. He also highlighted that the team enjoys a loyal fanbase.

The former cricketer recalled how many fans came all the way to Pune back in 2018 to cheer for the franchise. Chennai weren't playing at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium that year, which is usually their home venue.

However, despite that, they never felt like they were short of support during their matches, as per the legendary bowler. He added:

"CSK have a very loyal fanbase. In 2018, we were not playing at home and were playing our matches in Pune. People came all the way to Pune in trains and we did not feel that we did not have enough support even once."

He added:

"Whenever we entered the stadium, we could just see people in yellow. People had come from all corners to welcome CSK back. I felt like this is the kind of team for which you want to play. There's no pressure at all. It's all the same if you win or lose."

CSK are one of the most successful teams in the cash-rich league. They have clinched the coveted championship trophy on four occasions and are presently the defending champions of the IPL.

Edited by Aditya Singh