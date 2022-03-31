"There is always a feeling of enjoyment here" - Shivam Dube on the CSK team environment 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube expressed his delight at being a part of the team for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Ahead of the team's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Dube stated that the franchise has created a nice environment for the players. The 28-year-old added that after experiencing it himself, he can now say that there is always a feeling of enjoyment in the CSK camp.

Shivam Dube said in a pre-match interview:

"I had heard that there is always a good environment in the team. I can feel the same after coming into the side. There is always a feeling of enjoyment here. There will be this feeling that CSK have always been a champion side."

The talented all-rounder also acknowledged that dew has been a major factor in this year's cash-rich league. He suggested that the chasing side have a slight advantage as it becomes difficult for the bowlers to grip the wet ball. Dube added:

"It is a little challenging to bat when there is a lot of dew because the ball comes quickly. But it is also an advantage as it is difficult for the bowlers to execute in such conditions. You can also get a boundary once you hit the ball in the gaps, so it becomes easy while chasing."

Dube will be seen in action this evening during the team's clash against LSG at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The swashbuckler failed to make an impact in the side's inaugural contest and was dismissed for just three runs.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Team News



change for



changes for



Follow the match iplt20.com/match/2022/462



A look at the Playing XIs #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK Team Newschange for @LucknowIPL as Andrew Tye makes his debutchanges for @ChennaiIPL as Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius & Mukesh Choudhary named in the team.Follow the matchA look at the Playing XIs 🚨 Team News 🚨1⃣ change for @LucknowIPL as Andrew Tye makes his debut3⃣ changes for @ChennaiIPL as Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius & Mukesh Choudhary named in the team. Follow the match ▶️ iplt20.com/match/2022/462A look at the Playing XIs 🔽 #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK https://t.co/6aAIXyc7xS

Robbin Uthappa gets CSK off to a flying start against LSG

LSG captain won the toss and elected to bowl first on Thursday. While the Super Kings lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early in their innings, Robin Uthappa showcased stunning form and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in the powerplay.

CSK managed to score 73 runs in the first six overs. They now have a significant chance of registering an imposing total on the surface if they can capitalize on their start.

CSK playing XI: R Gaikwad, R Uthappa, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Dube, R Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), D Bravo, D Pretorius, T Deshpande, M Choudhary.

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), M Pandey, K Pandya, Q de Kock (wk), E Lewis, D Chameera, D Hooda, A Badoni, A Khan, A Tye, R Bishnoi

Edited by Ritwik Kumar