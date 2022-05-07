"There has to be a bit more to the team than Jos Buttler" - Aakash Chopra on RR's batting performances in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has suggested that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shouldn't just rely on Jos Buttler for fireworks with the bat. He stated that the other batters must contribute significantly if they want to win more games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Buttler currently holds the Orange Cap this season, scoring 588 runs so far, including three centuries.

Chopra made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo ahead of RR's upcoming clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The upcoming match between the two sides is scheduled to be played on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chopra suggested that the Englishman tends to take his time when he plays at the Wankhede Stadium. He mentioned that the right-handed batter does not have any ego and isn't bothered if the other batters are playing at a better strike rate than his.

He said:

"Jos Buttler doesn't get off to a flying start when he plays at Wankhede. He gives himself time upfront. At this venue, he remained unbeaten on 70 and didn't hit a single four. He did end up hitting 6 sixes, but there were no fours. He gave himself time."

He added:

"He doesn't mind if the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson overtake him in terms of strike rate. He doesn't have that ego. He likes to focus on the macro picture. RR will want him to fire, but there has to be a bit more to the team than Buttler. Other batters will also have to stand up."

Speaking of the team's bowling attack, Chopra highlighted that Trent Boult hasn't looked in great form lately. He believes that while he was brilliant in the initial games, he has looked off-colour since returning from an injury.

He added:

"Trent Boult was absolutely sensational and his ball to KL Rahul is still very fresh in the memory. He missed a match after getting injured and since then we have not seen the old Trent Boult."

Boult has bagged nine wickets so far in as many appearances in this year's cash-rich league. He has an economy rate of 8.29 to his name this season. Rajasthan will want the left-arm quick to provide them with early wickets with the new ball as they look to get back to winning ways.

"Before their two matches, it appeared that RR would easily make it to the playoffs and PBKS would not qualify" - Aakash Chopra

Chopra opined that at one stage it seemed that RR would surely finish in the top four after the league stage. However, things have now changed as they have lost two games on the trot. He stated that PBKS, who were written off by many, have bounced back with a brilliant win over Gujarat Titans (GT).

He predicted that the encounter between the two teams is going to be an exciting one with two vital points up for grabs. Chopra added:

"Before their two matches, it appeared that RR would easily make it to the playoffs whereas PBKS would not qualify. At this stage, it seems like it will be very tough to move forward. When teams need to consolidate, they have started dropping their games. RR have lost their last two matches. PBKS, on the other hand, secured a convincing win over GT. It's going to be an exciting clash."

Rajasthan are currently placed third in the IPL points table, whereas PBKS occupy the seventh spot. The Punjab-based side will be on the same points as Rajasthan if they manage to win their forthcoming fixture.

