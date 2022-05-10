"There was a clear spike" - Piyush Chawla feels third umpire had enough evidence to adjudge Rohit Sharma out against KKR in IPL 2022

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla felt the third umpire was right in adjudging Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma out during their IPL 2022 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

The MI skipper was shocked when the third umpire declared him out. Many believed it was a technical glitch of the UltraEdge, coupled with some poor umpiring that proved costly for Sharma.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. https://t.co/917bBQB5zg

Even before the ball could pass the bat, there were spikes on UltraEdge. But speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Piyush Chawla explained why he felt there was enough evidence to send back the MI skipper, saying:

"No, I don't think so (on whether Rohit Sharma was wrongly given out). As they say that a third umpire needs evidence to make a decision, there was a clear spike."

The way Jasprit Bumrah bowled against KKR was at a completely different level: Piyush Chawla

Although MI were thumped by KKR by 52 runs, Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his best IPL figures of 5/10. The 28-year-old was simply unplayable at the death and remarkably conceded just five runs off his last three overs, picking up five wickets.

Bumrah wasn't having the greatest of tournaments, having picked up just five wickets in the first 10 games. However, Piyush Chawla feels that although the speedster wasn't among the wickets, he was still bowling well, saying:

"The sharpness was there even at the beginning (in Bumrah's bowling) but just that he didn't have that many wickets to his name. But the way he bowled today was at a completely different level."

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless 💯 https://t.co/rdhJR46uBU

The only shining light in the MI batting against KKR was Ishan Kishan, who brought up a fighting half-century. However, the 23-year-old wasn't as fluent as he is when he is in form. On this, Piyush Chawla said:

"It's not that he is losing his X-factor. But when you aren't in good form, you tend to take a bit of time and even your strengths don't go your way. So you can't say that he is losing his X-factor, but he isn't in good form."

With their batting failing once again, the time is probably right for MI to make a few changes and give youngsters like Dewald Brevis and new signing Tristan Stubbs some chances.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee