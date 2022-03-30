"There is no one else that makes you say that they are a strong outfit this year" - Mohammad Kaif believes RCB lack batting depth in IPL 2022

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) do not have enough reliable options in their batting unit apart from their big three.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik clicked in RCB's first match of IPL 2022. All three played their roles to perfection but the team fell to a five-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The other slots in their batting order were filled by the likes of Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmad, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

It is worth mentioning that RCB are currently without the services of their marquee player Glenn Maxwell. He is expected to join the camp after a few games, having taken time off for his marriage.

The Australian all-rounder was retained by the franchise after a stellar IPL 2021 campaign which yielded 513 runs at a strike rate of 144. The batting-friendly conditions could potentially bring the best out of Maxwell once again, especially in the middle overs. This could in turn set up the game for Karthik at the back end.

The inexperienced batters were not put to the test after RCB amassed 205/2 in their first match. However, that may not be the case against a potent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling outfit in their next match.

Opining that the Challengers need to work across all departments of the game, Kaif said on "SK Match Ki Baat":

"RCB scored 205, but the fact Punjab chased 205 against them with one over remaining, shows that RCB needs to work on their bowling. Also, the fielding, the drop catch of Odean Smith cost them a lot."

Kaif added:

"Even batting for that matter of fact, they do not have anyone else than Faf, Virat, and DK in the batting order. There is no one else that makes you say that RCB are a strong outfit this year."

The three-time finalists failed to defend their 205-run total against the Punjab Kings on Sunday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side were on the hunt from the word go and scaled the target with an over to spare.

"The dew factor is affecting him" - Mohammad Kaif on RCB's Harshal Patel

IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel did not have the best of starts to the new campaign, registering figures of 1/36 from his four overs. He picked up the crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay, but did not have control over his deliveries, giving away five wides as well.

Kaif believes that IPL 2022 will be a challenge for Patel considering his price tag and the conditions on offer. He said:

"Harshal Patel did not have a good start, he looked under pressure. This year he has the additional pressure of the price tag and to repeat his performance from last year. You have to perform every year to become a big player."

Kaif concluded:

"The last time RCB played plenty of matches in Chennai, the conditions over there suited him, the slower deliveries gripped the surface. The dew factor is affecting him, he is unable to grip the ball well, and this is a huge test for him."

The right-arm pacer was bought back by the Challengers for a price of ₹10 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Patel will be seen in action later tonight when his side take on KKR in their second match of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra