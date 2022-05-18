"There is no problem in giving him another go" - Mpumelelo Mbangwa wants LSG to stick with Ayush Badoni for the remainder of IPL 2022

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should have faith in young Ayush Badoni and not tinker too much with their playing XI ahead of their face-off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 18.

Badoni started the season with a fantastic half-century, but since then has been inconsistent. The youngster has also been tried at different positions in the batting order. His experiment at No. 3 against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game didn't work out either.

Juman @cool_rahulfan

- K L Rahul



(In Press Conference)

@klrahul • #LSG " Ayush Badoni has been batting well. In the last 4-5 games we felt like we could have used him slightly differently, so we tried playing him top of the order. That was the plan. "- K L Rahul(In Press Conference) " Ayush Badoni has been batting well. In the last 4-5 games we felt like we could have used him slightly differently, so we tried playing him top of the order. That was the plan. " - K L Rahul(In Press Conference)@klrahul • #LSG https://t.co/IsS1gEe4eO

However, speaking to Cricbuzz, Mbangwa explained why LSG must keep going with Badoni in the XI. He believes the youngster is talented and can only get better not just this season, but also in the future for Lucknow. He opined:

"I think they (Lucknow) have got a free hit. They are not going to drop out of the top four. They have trusted the guy (Badoni) till this point. They have 'yo-yo'ed him from No. 5 to No. 3 and that shows that they trust the guy. There is no problem in giving him another go."

Most impressive from LSG for me has been Mohsin Khan: Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Mbangwa has been highly impressed with left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan's performances in the IPL 2022 season so far. The 23-year-old has played just seven games so far for LSG, but has picked up 10 wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 6.08.

Mohsin's control and accuracy with the new ball has proved to be the perfect foil for the likes of Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera to attack the batters freely from the other end.

Mbangwa hailed Mohsin for making the most of his limited opportunities and almost cementing his place in Lucknow's playing XI. He said:

"Most impressive for me has been Mohsin Khan. He came into the side, not from the start, halfway in and has been absolutely brilliant."

Lucknow have the artillery to attack the KKR batters with genuine pace and short-pitched bowling when the two teams face each other on Wednesday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee