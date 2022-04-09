"There is sympathy for PBKS for losing a game like this" - Hardik Pandya after GT beat PBKS in a last-ball thriller

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his happiness over his team's six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-over thriller. It was the third win in three matches for the new franchise in the IPL 2022 on Friday.

Pandya seemed pleased to be on the winning side. But he reckoned that their opposition had a better chance of winning the closely-fought battle. He pointed out that it was PBKS' game to win.

Hardik Pandya said during a post-match interview:

"I think it was PBKS' game. We would any given day take this result, but there's a little sympathy for them as well for losing a game like this."

PBKS appeared to be the favorites to clinch the contest, as GT needed two sixes off the final two deliveries. Rahul Tewatia, who came to the crease in the final over, showcased exemplary composure. He slammed back-to-back sixes to seal the game for his side.

Pandya lauded the left-handed batter for his quick-fire cameo. He highlighted how difficult it is to hit big right from the word go. He praised the 28-year-old for delivering under pressure.

"Hats off to Rahul Tewatia. It's always difficult to go there and hit like that. And to do it in a situation where the whole world is watching and you need 13 from 3 balls, and you end up scoring 2 sixes in 2 balls, it is great." Pandya added.

PBKS registered an imposing total of 189 after being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Liam Livingstone was the top performer with the bat for their side, scoring 64 runs from just 27 deliveries. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for GT as he claimed three wickets while conceding just 22 runs from his four overs.

Hardik Pandya and Co. ultimately claimed a six-wicket victory thanks to Rahul Tewatia's heroics. Opener Shubman Gill was the top scorer for GT. The talented youngster missed out on a well-deserved century and was dismissed for 96 runs.

"It is very pleasing to see the way Shubman Gill is batting for GT" - Hardik Pandya

Pandya stated that Shubman Gill's brilliant batting form is a great sign for the Gujarat-based franchise. He suggested that the right-handed batter's inspiring performers are likely going to have a positive impact on the other players as well.

He explained:

"It is very pleasing to see the way Shubman Gill is batting. He is making everyone have faith in him. He's telling everyone, don't worry, I'm there, which is a sign I'll always take and it is going to come down to the other batters as well,"

It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudharsan. Pandya praised Sudharsan for coming up with such a stellar performance in his first-ever game in the cash-rich league.

He contributed with 35 crucial runs and steadied the ship alongside Gill after the early wicket of Matthew Wade. Pandya added:

"A lot of credit goes to Sai Sudharsan as well. That partnership between him and Gill kept us in the game. Batting like that in his first game is commendable."

GT now have three successive wins to their name in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. They are currently placed second in the points table and are the only side who are still unbeaten in the latest edition of the tournament.

Edited by Aditya Singh