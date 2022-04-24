"They might have to face their 8th loss of the season" - Aakash Chopra ahead of MI's upcoming fixture against LSG

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season so far. While they have lost all of their first seven matches of the tournament, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra feels they might suffer their eighth loss when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants tonight (LSG).

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks regarding MI while speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday. He pointed out that LSG have performed better when compared to MI and hence are the favorites to clinch victory.

Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel LSG will win this match. MI might have to face their 8th loss of the season. LSG have been playing better than MI and there's a good chance that they might win this fixture."

Aakash Chopra further added that he expects LSG to secure crucial wins in their upcoming matches of the season. Chopra stated that KL Rahul has done a fine job as captain and has also been contributing significantly with the bat for them.

He added:

"I will be a little surprised and disappointed if LSG don't go on to win matches consistently now. KL Rahul has been captaining the side well after the first game and has been in good form with the bat as well."

Mumbai and Lucknow will lock horns in the 37th match of this year's cash-rich league. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards today.

"Marcus Stoinis can bat a little higher up the order" - Aakash Chopra's suggestion for LSG ahead of MI clash

Aakash Chopra mentioned how Marcus Stoinis has batted lower down the order for the Lucknow-based side in the competition. He wants the team management to give the swashbuckling batter a higher batting slot.

He stated:

"I don't really understand why LSG is holding Marcus Stoinis back. He can bat a little higher up the order. They took two early wickets against RCB but then went on to concede a lot of runs in the remaining overs. But they could have still chased the total as there's depth in their batting lineup. You expect LSG to play an aggressive brand of cricket."

LSG have managed four wins from their seven matches so far in IPL 2022. They currently occupy fifth place in the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other hand, are still in search of their maiden win and are placed at the bottom of the table.

