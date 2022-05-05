"They should have stuck with him a lot more" - Shane Watson questions MI's lack of trust in Tim David in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson was baffled to see the Mumbai Indians (MI) dropping the hard-hitting Tim David after just a couple of games in IPL 2022. The 26-year-old finally got a chance in the XI against the Rajasthan Royals, where he played a match-winning cameo of 20*(9).

Watson believes David is a genuine match-winner and Mumbai should have trusted him to be their finisher. The 40-year-old reckons MI didn't give David a chance to show what he is capable of and that cost them dearly.

Speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast, Watson explained why David is a match-winner and needs to be backed, saying:

"It was nice to see him bat and he batted really well. I was always surprised that Mumbai gave him only a couple of games to start with. It's not whether you spend money on someone. But he has done well consistently for the last couple of years. So he is someone I thought they should have stuck with a lot more, even for 4-5 games to see what he can do."

As far as playing for Australia is concerned, Shane Watson wants David to commit to all three formats in domestic cricket and only then will he earn his Australian cap. On this, he stated:

"He needs to play all formats, I believe, to be able to get the opportunity to play for Australia. He is a quality player, but it has to be full commitment across the board to get into the Australian setup."

Umran Malik is going to be a big challenge for Delhi: Shane Watson

Shane Watson has been impressed by a number of youngsters this IPL season who have made the most of their opportunities. The 40-year-old singled out Kolkata's Rinku Singh and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Abhishek Sharma for praise, saying:

"Rinku Singh has been around for a couple of years and didn't play that much. But last game he batted very nicely. Abhishek Sharma from SRH has been someone who has done well consistently this season opening the batting."

However, one player that the DC assistant coach feels his team should be wary of is SRH speedster Umran Malik. The 22-year-old has been one of the finds of the season and Watson believes DC will find it tough negotiating his pace and accuracy when the two teams go head-to-head tonight.

"The fast bowler that stands out is Umran Malik," he said. "He has just set this tournament alight. Just working with Dale Steyn, his accuracy now, top of the stumps with the odd bouncer. Goodness me! Tonight he is going to be a big challenge for Delhi Capitals."

While Malik will be the player to watch out for from SRH, their former captain David Warner will be playing against his old side and will be keen to prove a point by scoring big.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee