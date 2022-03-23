IPL 2022 Tickets: How to book online and tickets price information

IPL 2022 tickets are on sale now. The new season will start this Saturday with a match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. For the first time since the 2019 season, fans in India will be able to watch IPL matches live at the stadiums.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the BCCI has allotted all league games of the season to Mumbai and Pune. Four venues, namely the Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, MCA Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, will host the IPL matches.

The government has allowed 25% seating capacity for the initial games of the tournament. They will consider increasing the seating capacity after looking at the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

How to book IPL 2022 tickets online?

Fans can book IPL 2022 tickets online on bookmyshow.com. One ticket will allow the entry of one person into the stadium for a particular match. Spectators aged 18 or above will have to produce their COVID-19 vaccination certificates before entering the stadium. Children of two years of age or over must have their own tickets.

The gates for entry will open approximately two and a half hours before the start time of the matches. The afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening games have a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

IPL tickets price

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Crowd capacity in IPL 2022 till 15 April (Reported by Cricbuzz):



- Wankhede Stadium - 9,800 to 10,000.

- Brabourne Stadium - 7,000 to 8,000.

- DY Patil Stadium - 11,000 to 12,000.

- MCA Stadium - 12,000. Crowd capacity in IPL 2022 till 15 April (Reported by Cricbuzz):- Wankhede Stadium - 9,800 to 10,000.- Brabourne Stadium - 7,000 to 8,000.- DY Patil Stadium - 11,000 to 12,000.- MCA Stadium - 12,000.

Here is a list of the ticket price ranges for the four venues that will host the IPL league matches.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per ticket;

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 per ticket;

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai: ₹800 to ₹2,500 per ticket;

MCA Stadium, Pune: ₹1,000 to ₹8,000 per ticket.

Social distancing will be followed at all the venues. The IPL 2022 tickets have received a tremendous response online as most of the stadiums are filling up fast for the matches.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra