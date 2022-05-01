"Tight slap to Rohit Sharma and Mahela!"- Fans go berserk as Tim David proves doubters wrong by handing MI first win of IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David made a match-winning impact as the Mumbai Indians (MI) finally ended their eight-match losing streak in IPL 2022. A target of 159 runs could have been tricky on a two-paced pitch against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

But the partnership between Yadav and Tilak Varma set up a fantastic win. It handed birthday boy Rohit Sharma and his team their first two points of the season.

Suryakumar Yadav played at No. 3 for the first time this season and showed why that is perhaps his best position for MI. Tim David also played a fantastic knock of 20*(9) and ensured a comfortable win for the five-time champions.

Fans on Twitter hailed both Yadav and David for their fantastic efforts. They hoped that this win would give MI some much-needed momentum for the remainder of the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Has no one branded Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as SKY TV yet? Has no one branded Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as SKY TV yet?

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏽 🏽. Suryakumar Yadav at No 3 Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Friday🏽. Suryakumar Yadav at No 3 Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Friday🙏🏽🙏🏽.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Man of the match for our Mr. Dependable Suryakumar Yadav. No.3 is the best position for him. Man of the match for our Mr. Dependable Suryakumar Yadav. No.3 is the best position for him. https://t.co/L0s94xVZPW

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

Fifty in style Suryakumar Yadav 🥹🫶🏻 carrying this teamFifty in style Suryakumar Yadav 🥹🫶🏻 carrying this teamFifty in style 💙

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav in this IPL 2022:-



52(36).

68*(37).

43(30).

37(27).

32(21).

7(7).

51(39).



What a player. Suryakumar Yadav in this IPL 2022:-52(36).68*(37).43(30).37(27).32(21).7(7).51(39).What a player. https://t.co/eDN2AD1WBV

Abhay @TheRampShot He is not second AB de Villiers. He is Suryakumar Yadav and HE IS HERE TO RULE He is not second AB de Villiers. He is Suryakumar Yadav and HE IS HERE TO RULE 🔥 https://t.co/jj0oou5YHk

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Fantastic from SKY, gave Murali Karthik some real education on T20 batting there.



The role of a No.3 is not to finish the game. The role of a No.3, or any batter for that matter, is to advance the game to a position from which a standard job from the rest should win the match. Fantastic from SKY, gave Murali Karthik some real education on T20 batting there. The role of a No.3 is not to finish the game. The role of a No.3, or any batter for that matter, is to advance the game to a position from which a standard job from the rest should win the match.

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber Tim David saves Mumbai is the only headline I will accept. Tim David saves Mumbai is the only headline I will accept.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Relief and must say pleased for @mipaltan Imp for what has happened to them this season. Should get better. Tim David can be the finisher they need. Should play all games. Relief and must say pleased for @mipaltan Imp for what has happened to them this season. Should get better. Tim David can be the finisher they need. Should play all games.

Abhay @ImAbhay3 Tim David for a non subcontinent lad has insane numbers vs leg spin.

93(53) in T20Is v leggies out just once

198(137) in domestic T20s @ 33.

Won't find many even in the SC with better numbers. Tim David for a non subcontinent lad has insane numbers vs leg spin.93(53) in T20Is v leggies out just once198(137) in domestic T20s @ 33.Won't find many even in the SC with better numbers.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Biggest positive for Mumbai Indians from this match will be Tim David, such a good player, proved in each & every league. Good to see him coming well in IPL. Biggest positive for Mumbai Indians from this match will be Tim David, such a good player, proved in each & every league. Good to see him coming well in IPL.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket MI must regret playing Tim David today, it breaks their 8 match losing spree. MI must regret playing Tim David today, it breaks their 8 match losing spree.

arfan @Im__Arfan Rohit & his clown management surprised watching Tim David can bat this well eh Rohit & his clown management surprised watching Tim David can bat this well eh

RaghavWrites @itz_raghavsuraj @akhil5678 @mipaltan Finishers like Tim David in the Team, this is what I always wanted mate!!! Believe in the raw talent. Need to set up @BrevisDewald in the system as well to gain frequent momentum!! @akhil5678 @mipaltan Finishers like Tim David in the Team, this is what I always wanted mate!!! Believe in the raw talent. Need to set up @BrevisDewald in the system as well to gain frequent momentum!! 💙

Udit @udit_buch MI should think of using Tim David like Pollard and Pollard should be replaced by Dewald Brevis. He is struggling badly this season. MI should think of using Tim David like Pollard and Pollard should be replaced by Dewald Brevis. He is struggling badly this season.

vardhan. @ferrranesque tim david mumbai indians era has officially begun. tim david mumbai indians era has officially begun. https://t.co/PA35iSlqRT

Macgy_ @Macgy_

Brevis dropped .

MI not giving more runs in death overs.

Tilak not getting Run out .

Pollard not hitting 6,4 in death overs.

Tim David played very well in under pressure.

Daniel sams getting victory runs in final over.

Ro smile

#MumbaiIndians What today happen just magic;Brevis dropped .MI not giving more runs in death overs.Tilak not getting Run out .Pollard not hitting 6,4 in death overs.Tim David played very well in under pressure.Daniel sams getting victory runs in final over.Ro smile What today happen just magic;Brevis dropped .MI not giving more runs in death overs.Tilak not getting Run out .Pollard not hitting 6,4 in death overs.Tim David played very well in under pressure.Daniel sams getting victory runs in final over. Ro smile ☺ #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/PgYSYYYnzD

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Wonder what made them keep Tim David on the bench this long. Unless it was an injury...idk what to say. Wonder what made them keep Tim David on the bench this long. Unless it was an injury...idk what to say.

Ashutosh Srivastava @kingashu1008

Mumbai Indians fans right now Tim David playing today's matchMumbai Indians fans right now Tim David playing today's match 👏Mumbai Indians fans right now 💪 https://t.co/59g1XLJt3g

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 Rohit and mahela watching Tim david bat : Rohit and mahela watching Tim david bat : https://t.co/1Kp6uPuCiF

Karthik Raj @kartcric Akash Ambani with a wry smile watching Tim David Akash Ambani with a wry smile watching Tim David

jä. @jattuu12 MI lost some close games while finishing, had they played tim david they would have been in playoffs race, captaincy blunder hmm ✍🏻 MI lost some close games while finishing, had they played tim david they would have been in playoffs race, captaincy blunder hmm ✍🏻

Souvik 45© @SouvikPurkaya16 .

Tilak, Sky, Tim David & Sams six off the first ball ...

Its a damn emotional moment for MI fans , so much success in the history of IPL and this season was horrendous, but a win in the skipper's Bday, such a great feeling We won on Rohit's BdayTilak, Sky, Tim David & Sams six off the first ball...Its a damn emotional moment for MI fans , so much success in the history of IPL and this season was horrendous, but a win in the skipper's Bday, such a great feeling We won on Rohit's Bday💙. Tilak, Sky, Tim David & Sams six off the first ball💙...Its a damn emotional moment for MI fans , so much success in the history of IPL and this season was horrendous, but a win in the skipper's Bday, such a great feeling ❤️😌

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu MI definitely wouldn't have lost 8 out of 8 games had Tim David wasn't dropped just after 2 games. MI definitely wouldn't have lost 8 out of 8 games had Tim David wasn't dropped just after 2 games.

Abhay @TheRampShot



So many things to cheer for. Whatt a night it has been! @mipaltan Ishan showing intent from ball 1, SKY back at 3, Proven finisher Tim David finally getting a chance at finishing, good bowling in PP & death overs and finally our first winSo many things to cheer for. Whatt a night it has been! Ishan showing intent from ball 1, SKY back at 3, Proven finisher Tim David finally getting a chance at finishing, good bowling in PP & death overs and finally our first winSo many things to cheer for. Whatt a night it has been! 💙 @mipaltan

P @ItzzzPraveen Always hyped Tim David but he needs to make some improvements. He needs to be more fit and should work on running between the wickets. And he is set for the rest of his wonderful career at MI. Always hyped Tim David but he needs to make some improvements. He needs to be more fit and should work on running between the wickets. And he is set for the rest of his wonderful career at MI.

. @finehaihum Surya ko vapis 3 pe kia

Tim David ko finisher bnaya

It was as easy MI

You were just messing things up with weird selections Surya ko vapis 3 pe kiaTim David ko finisher bnayaIt was as easy MIYou were just messing things up with weird selections

mai🏏🌼 @mycricketera Tim David did 20 runs off 9 balls yet he barely played this season, what a joke Tim David did 20 runs off 9 balls yet he barely played this season, what a joke

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #MI needed 37 off 28 balls when Tilak got out. Its not tough but Pollard still looked clueless. Imagine them without Tim David who scored 20 off 9. #IPL2022 #MI needed 37 off 28 balls when Tilak got out. Its not tough but Pollard still looked clueless. Imagine them without Tim David who scored 20 off 9. #IPL2022

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan 20 not out of just 9 balls for Tim David. Mumbai Indians finally gave him a match and have won their first game of the season. #IPL2022 20 not out of just 9 balls for Tim David. Mumbai Indians finally gave him a match and have won their first game of the season. #IPL2022

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4 No way Tim David is finishing it well on a tricky deck for MI.

People told us he was useless because he wasn't IPL proven and other leagues doesn't matter.

Chahal is the best T20 bowler RR have and Tim hit him for a 97 Meter six btw. No way Tim David is finishing it well on a tricky deck for MI.People told us he was useless because he wasn't IPL proven and other leagues doesn't matter.Chahal is the best T20 bowler RR have and Tim hit him for a 97 Meter six btw.

Ashwikk. @ImAsh045 Tim David should have a permanent spot in the XI now , should be a part of the core in coming years Tim David should have a permanent spot in the XI now , should be a part of the core in coming years

jä. @jattuu12 Tim David 17(6)

Pollard 2(7)



and they benched this beast for lollard 🤣 Tim David 17(6)Pollard 2(7)and they benched this beast for lollard 🤣

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc

#RRvMI Tim David showed the mirror to the MI management on their pathetic team selections. Tim David showed the mirror to the MI management on their pathetic team selections.#RRvMI

Ashes🔥 @Freak_49 Still laughing at those clown who questioned tim david against spin after just one dissmisal, man he lit up the psl where many spinners were playing. @timdavid8 Still laughing at those clown who questioned tim david against spin after just one dissmisal, man he lit up the psl where many spinners were playing. @timdavid8

khd sr @slaychau_ Thats tim david and tight slap to rohit sharma and mahela Thats tim david and tight slap to rohit sharma and mahela

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Tim David completed a clinical chase

Ishan Kishan looked in the mood to play some explosive shots, but both him and Rohit Sharma were dismissed inside the powerplay. Thankfully for MI, they had the ideal duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease to consolidate their chase.

Both Yadav and Varma put the loose deliveries away. Most importantly, they negotiated the spin threats of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal smartly.

The 31-year-old once again proved why he is arguably the best player of spin in the country at the moment. He dominated purple cap holder Chahal and didn't let the leggie settle into a rhythm.

With 37 needed off 31 balls, the game looked dead and buried in MI's favour. However, both Yadav and Varma played rash shots and gave RR a foot in the door to make a strong comeback.

With Kieron Pollard having his problems against leg-spin, it looked like RR were just one more wicket away from triggering a batting collapse. However, here's where Tim David proved his mettle and his monsterous 97 meter six against Chahal somewhat settled MI's nerves.

David also went on to smash two more boundaries and cover up for Pollard's struggles at the other end. Although the former West Indies captain was dismissed in the last over, Daniel Sams smashed a first ball six to ensure there were no further hiccups for MI.

