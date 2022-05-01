"Tight slap to Rohit Sharma and Mahela!"- Fans go berserk as Tim David proves doubters wrong by handing MI first win of IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David made a match-winning impact as the Mumbai Indians (MI) finally ended their eight-match losing streak in IPL 2022. A target of 159 runs could have been tricky on a two-paced pitch against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
But the partnership between Yadav and Tilak Varma set up a fantastic win. It handed birthday boy Rohit Sharma and his team their first two points of the season.
Suryakumar Yadav played at No. 3 for the first time this season and showed why that is perhaps his best position for MI. Tim David also played a fantastic knock of 20*(9) and ensured a comfortable win for the five-time champions.
Fans on Twitter hailed both Yadav and David for their fantastic efforts. They hoped that this win would give MI some much-needed momentum for the remainder of the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Tim David completed a clinical chase
Ishan Kishan looked in the mood to play some explosive shots, but both him and Rohit Sharma were dismissed inside the powerplay. Thankfully for MI, they had the ideal duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease to consolidate their chase.
Both Yadav and Varma put the loose deliveries away. Most importantly, they negotiated the spin threats of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal smartly.
The 31-year-old once again proved why he is arguably the best player of spin in the country at the moment. He dominated purple cap holder Chahal and didn't let the leggie settle into a rhythm.
With 37 needed off 31 balls, the game looked dead and buried in MI's favour. However, both Yadav and Varma played rash shots and gave RR a foot in the door to make a strong comeback.
With Kieron Pollard having his problems against leg-spin, it looked like RR were just one more wicket away from triggering a batting collapse. However, here's where Tim David proved his mettle and his monsterous 97 meter six against Chahal somewhat settled MI's nerves.
David also went on to smash two more boundaries and cover up for Pollard's struggles at the other end. Although the former West Indies captain was dismissed in the last over, Daniel Sams smashed a first ball six to ensure there were no further hiccups for MI.