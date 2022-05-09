"Tim Southee is a bowler and he was expecting a yorker" - Jasprit Bumrah on his hat-trick ball in the MI vs KKR clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah enthralled viewers with his stunning spell against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The speedster bagged his first-ever fifer in the cash-rich league and finished with figures remarkable figures of 5/10 from his four overs.

Bumrah was on a hat-trick in the 18th over after he dismissed Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine in two successive deliveries. He went for the yorker on his hat-trick ball but it was blocked by Tim Southee.

Speaking in his mid-innings interview, the 28-year-old opined that he thought the yorker to be his best option during that time. He mentioned that Southee, being a bowler, preempted the delivery and ultimately was able to defend it. Jasprit Bumrah said:

"Tim Southee is a bowler and he understood that and was expecting a yorker. I thought that was the best option. Credit to Southee for ducking that out."

While he failed to bag a hat-trick, Bumrah bowled a triple wicket maiden to dent KKR's chances of registering an imposing total. The right-armer added that he had assessed the conditions early, which is why he decided to use the short-ball to make the most of the longer boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah explained:

"It was important to assess the wicket quickly. We've got big boundaries on the side so I wanted to use my bouncer a lot more. I saw the other bowlers trying to use the slower ball and it was not gripping too much. So, you quickly assess the wicket, understand the situation and then give yourself the best chance."

After being asked to bat first, KKR managed to post 165 runs from their 20 overs. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer were the top performers with the bat for them as the duo scored 43 runs each. While the side were off to a brisk start, KKR could not finish with a flurry because of Bumrah's splendid bowling performance.

"That's the way I've always played my cricket" - Jasprit Bumrah on his role in the team

The talented bowler mentioned that he always aims to contribute to the team's success. Bumrah revealed that it doesn't matter if he doesn't take wickets as he is happy to chip in with good overs for his side.

The right-armer stated that it is satisfying for him whenever he is able to make an impact for his team. He added that he enjoys playing this role and that's how he has always played his cricket. Bumrah explained:

"Whenever you make an impact, you help the team and that's the best feeling. Be it you take wickets or you don't. You have to do your job for the team and that gives me a lot of satisfaction whenever I'm able to help the team by giving them a good over or by taking wickets. That's the way I've always played my cricket and that's the role that I want to play."

Jasprit Bumrah has 10 wickets to his name in the ongoing cash-rich league. While MI are officially out of the race for the playoffs, they will be looking to secure their third win on the trot.

