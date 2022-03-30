"Time to find a better number 3 player for RCB" - Twitter fumes as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for 12 against KKR 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli started off his innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with stunning back-to-back boundaries. However, he failed to score big in the contest and was sent packing by Umesh Yadav in the third over of RCB's run chase.

The right-hander managed 12 runs in the game and had to walk back after nicking one to the keeper. Yadav pitched the ball on the good-length area just outside the off-stump. Kohli once again could not contain himself and edged the ball to Sheldon Jackson.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment after the dismissal. Here are some of the reactions from the netizens:

Sai @akakrcb67 We can never win trophy until this Kohli is in team, time to find better no.3 player for RCB if we really want to win some real trophies. Time to move on. We can never win trophy until this Kohli is in team, time to find better no.3 player for RCB if we really want to win some real trophies. Time to move on.

Ss @imS_Singh1

#RCBvsKKR #ViratKohli should be disappointed the way he goes out despite he works hard on his technique. #ViratKohli should be disappointed the way he goes out despite he works hard on his technique. #RCBvsKKR

Rajath @Rajath_Viratian

How many time same ball out Hote ho yar Seriously srry I am loosing hopes on u man @imVkohli How many time same ball out Hote ho yar Seriously srry I am loosing hopes on u man @imVkohliHow many time same ball out Hote ho yar 😭

Santosh Kashyap @kashyapsantos13 @Cricketracker @imVkohli I am big fan of kohli but he is disappointing match by match. @Cricketracker @imVkohli I am big fan of kohli but he is disappointing match by match.

Anuruddha Kumar @iamanuruddha @imVkohli @RCBTweets #ViratKohli It's time for you to get retire. Even the player's which are junior to you are playing better than you. @imVkohli @RCBTweets #ViratKohli It's time for you to get retire. Even the player's which are junior to you are playing better than you.

abhi @Ohyessabhi @imVkohli @RCBTweets Poking at a delivery and getting out we go again @imVkohli @RCBTweets Poking at a delivery and getting out we go again

Yashvi @breathekohIi @CricCrazyJohns Bhai @imVkohli Aapke Haath Jodta Hun. #RCB Ko Baksh Do. Don’t play next 6 matches pls. Aap Kheloge Toh RCB Ka Jeetna Mushkil Hi Nahi Naa Mumkin Hai. @CricCrazyJohns Bhai @imVkohli Aapke Haath Jodta Hun. #RCB Ko Baksh Do. Don’t play next 6 matches pls. Aap Kheloge Toh RCB Ka Jeetna Mushkil Hi Nahi Naa Mumkin Hai.

Manraj Singh♌ @natumjanonahum8 I feel Virat Kohli doesn't have that same enthusiasm for cricket anymore #RCBvKKR I feel Virat Kohli doesn't have that same enthusiasm for cricket anymore #RCBvKKR

LifeAfterFI @LifeAfterFI



Kohli needs to go. He's been dead weight in the team for far too many seasons now. @RCBTweets Every season you think RCB cannot play any worse and they consistently prove you wrong. #RCBvKKR Kohli needs to go. He's been dead weight in the team for far too many seasons now. @RCBTweets Every season you think RCB cannot play any worse and they consistently prove you wrong. #RCBvKKR Kohli needs to go. He's been dead weight in the team for far too many seasons now.

Kohli showcased good form during RCB's inaugural match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) with his unbeaten knock of 41 against Punjab Kings. He wasn't able to make the same impact in the side's subsequent fixture and was dismissed on the seventh ball he faced.

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR in the sixth match of IPL 2022. Their bowlers did a spectacular job and bundled out Kolkata's star-studded batting-order to a below-par score of 128.

KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and TIm Southee also bowled well with the new ball and picked up crucial wickets at the top. David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford steadied the ship for RCB after the early blows with their partnership of 45 runs.

Virat Kohli in IPL

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the cash-rich league's history. He has 6336 runs to his name in 209 matches. The 33-year-old has slammed four centuries and 42 fifties in the tournament over the years.

It is worth mentioning that he stepped down as RCB captain after the previous edition of the tournament. Bangalore will expect their top batter to contribute significantly as they look to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the first time.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava