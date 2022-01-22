IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors: Report

The IPL 2022 season will be held in India behind closed doors, according to a report from news agency. Rumors claim the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the tournament will be held in India, with Mumbai and Pune set to be the likely venues, but no crowds will be allowed.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," a source told ANI.

IPL 2020 was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the BCCI tried to host IPL 2021 in India. However, the tournament was suspended amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and was completed in the UAE later in the year.

Player list announced for IPL 2022 auction

The IPL announced that a total of 1214 players have signed up for the Mega Auction, which is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player Auction



A total of 49 players have listed themselves under the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore. Seventeen of them are Indian, while 32 are overseas players. There are 270 capped players who have listed themselves for the IPL auction, including 61 Indians. 903 uncapped players have also signed themselves up for the auction, of which 835 are Indians.

Among the other countries, Australia has the maximum number of players who have signed up for the auction, with 59 players set to be available.

59 players have registered from Australia, the most from any overseas country.



#IPL Here is the country-wise breakdown of the number of players who have registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction.59 players have registered from Australia, the most from any overseas country. #IPL 2022 Here is the country-wise breakdown of the number of players who have registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction.59 players have registered from Australia, the most from any overseas country.#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/jkNbmCjn0j

There are 48 players from South Africa, 36 from Sri Lanka and 30 from England who have signed up for the auction. As of now, 27 players have been retained by the eight existing teams and six have been picked by the two new franchises.

