IPL 2022: "To be honest, I was pretty confident" - Rovman Powell on hitting six sixes in final over against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell revealed that he was confident about hitting six sixes in the last over against the Rajasthan Royals during Friday's game.

The right-handed batter rued the umpires' decision of not calling the third delivery of the over as a no-ball. However, he remains focused on the remaining games.

Powell took strike when the Capitals required 36 off the final over against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai while chasing 223. The West Indian responded by smashing three sixes off the first three balls, including the third delivery, a waist-high full-toss. However, the Capitals ultimately fell 15 runs short of the total.

The all-rounder said he was confident of hitting two sixes and hoped the umpire would rule the third delivery as a no-ball. The Jamaican, who struggled before that knock, admitted it felt good to see a few shots coming off the middle of the bat. Powell said, as quoted by the Times of India:

"To be honest, I was pretty confident. After I got two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers, take that and move on."

"It felt good. I've been searching for that for the last few games and it's finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It's just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches and transfer it to the next phase of the competition."

The umpire's decision not to declare it a no-ball made the Capitals' dugout furious. Skipper Rishabh Pant signaled to withdraw his players while Pravin Amre began arguing with the match officials. The duo copped heavy punishments for the same.

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast" - Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 28-year-old further claimed that the Capitals have to put their defeats behind and be focused on making a comeback. In this regard, he added:

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up and we have no time to dwell on the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past."

Pant and Co. have been inconsistent, winning three out of seven games in this year's competition. They will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

