"Total domination by RR!" - Fans hail new-look Royals after their emphatic win against SRH in Match 5 of IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have kicked off their IPL 2022 season in a superb fashion with a 61-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Chasing a massive target of 211, SRH were rocked early by RR's pace battery and couldn't really recover after that point.
Fans on Twitter hailed this new-look Royals team for showing absolute ruthlessness. Some believe that after such a professional performance, the Royals are probably the team to beat this season.
Here are some of the reactions:
Boult, Krishna set up magnificent RR win
Chasing a mammoth target of 211, SRH needed a solid start from their openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. However, new RR recruits Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna made the ball talk from the get-go and didn't give the openers anything to work with.
Williamson would consider himself unlucky to have been adjudged out through a controversial decision by the third umpire. Both Krishna and Boult then broke the backbone of the SRH batting and bossed the powerplay.
The game already seemed to have gone beyond SRH's reach by the time the spinners came into play. Ravichandran Ashwin was brilliant with his variations but it was Yuzvendra Chahal who showed what he is capable of, finishing with impressive figures of 3/22.
SRH did have some positives to take back as Washington Sundar came out all guns blazing, scoring 40 runs off just 14 balls. Aiden Markram scored a fine half-century as well. Thanks to their efforts, the deficit was down to 61 runs.
The Royals will be pumped with the start they have made to IPL 2022. If they manage to keep their starting XI injury-free, then they are potentially very strong playoff contenders.
For SRH though, it is about going back to the drawing board and thinking about where they can improve so as to bounce back from this comprehensive defeat.