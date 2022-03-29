×
"Total domination by RR!" - Fans hail new-look Royals after their emphatic win against SRH in Match 5 of IPL 2022

Twitter has hailed RR for their clinical performance against SRH (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 29, 2022 11:51 PM IST
News

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have kicked off their IPL 2022 season in a superb fashion with a 61-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Chasing a massive target of 211, SRH were rocked early by RR's pace battery and couldn't really recover after that point.

Fans on Twitter hailed this new-look Royals team for showing absolute ruthlessness. Some believe that after such a professional performance, the Royals are probably the team to beat this season.

Here are some of the reactions:

Lord help those who thought RR matches weren’t worth watching
Not only rr social media pages now the team also looks good and balanced #IPL #RRvsSRH
RR have 7 exceptional players in Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer, Chahal, Ashwin, Boult, Prasidh Krishna - who will make it to any team in the IPL. I don't think any other team has that quality of 7 players.
Rajasthan Royals won their first match by 61 runs against SRH in this IPL. What a performance by RR. #IPL2022 https://t.co/DJRPIoOkmn
Our next match is against Rajasthan Royals. God bless Sams, Mills, Thampi.
Rajasthan Royals will be quite an interesting team to watch as we go through the tournament - no doubt they have plenty of quality but there's a lack of depth in both batting and bowling, question is will their depth cost them in more games than their quality wins them?
Rajasthan Royals' only major area of concern is death bowling. Lower-order batting contribution won't be that much of an issue as long as one of the top five batters stays there until the end. This team should make it to the playoffs.#SRHvRR | #IPL2022
Fantastic,rr batting and balling was on the line and perfect, yuzi,Krishna ,boult and Ashwin with the ball and Jos, devdutt,Sanju and simron with the bat was awesome.keep going rr 👍❤️ https://t.co/eFlBomiLZl
What quality from RR on top, Boult-Krishna, quite a gel there.
WhatABowlingBoult & Krishna 🔥
If Devdutt can play like this at 3 or 4... Rajasthan will be an exciting batting line to watch top 6 so an entertaining player like hell just loves it .
Rajasthan Royals top of the points table in #IPL2022. https://t.co/nWqjEfs8mu
Loving @rajasthanroyals team this year … They have enough in terms of quality,experience & X Factor to go along way if everyone stays fit .. #IPL2022 🙌
@rajasthanroyals Everyone: RR Admin is Best.Now RR Team is ALL THE BEST 😂💗💗#HallaBol
Probably the most satisfying win as an RR fan in years. Very excited for whatever in store this IPL season. 👌
One sided game but this was total Domination by RR. They were too good today. Congratulations 👏

Boult, Krishna set up magnificent RR win

Chasing a mammoth target of 211, SRH needed a solid start from their openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. However, new RR recruits Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna made the ball talk from the get-go and didn't give the openers anything to work with.

Williamson would consider himself unlucky to have been adjudged out through a controversial decision by the third umpire. Both Krishna and Boult then broke the backbone of the SRH batting and bossed the powerplay.

The game already seemed to have gone beyond SRH's reach by the time the spinners came into play. Ravichandran Ashwin was brilliant with his variations but it was Yuzvendra Chahal who showed what he is capable of, finishing with impressive figures of 3/22.

SRH did have some positives to take back as Washington Sundar came out all guns blazing, scoring 40 runs off just 14 balls. Aiden Markram scored a fine half-century as well. Thanks to their efforts, the deficit was down to 61 runs.

The Royals will be pumped with the start they have made to IPL 2022. If they manage to keep their starting XI injury-free, then they are potentially very strong playoff contenders.

Also Read Article Continues below

For SRH though, it is about going back to the drawing board and thinking about where they can improve so as to bounce back from this comprehensive defeat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
