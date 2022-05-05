"Tu bass ball daal, zyaada se zyaada chauka lagega na" - When Rishabh Pant helped Lalit Yadav dismiss Eoin Morgan & Sunil Narine in IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Lalit Yadav has proved to be quite a handy bowling option for skipper Rishabh Pant ever since he took over the reins of the team. Pant has smartly used Yadav's off-spin for specific match-ups and has proved to be successful on a number of occasions.

Lalit Yadav recalled one such occasion last IPL season when DC were playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 25-year-old revealed that he wanted to make changes to the field, but Pant urged him to trust the field placement and bowl accordingly.

Udit @udit_buch Pant believes Lalit Yadav is full time bowler more than Lalit himself Pant believes Lalit Yadav is full time bowler more than Lalit himself

The all-rounder ended up picking up the big wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in the same over. Speaking to The Times of India, Yadav explained how well Pant backs him from behind the stumps, saying:

"Last year, I dismissed Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in the same over. I was not comfortable with the way Pant had set the field. He walked up to me and said, 'Tu bass ball daal, zyaada se zyaada chauka lagega na.' (You just bowl. At the most he will hit a boundary)."

Yadav added:

"He had set the field for me and gave me the plan. I bowled the way he told me to and I got the wicket of Morgan. He asked me to block his reverse sweep. Morgan hit me over covers and ended up giving a catch to a fielder. I didn't plan that wicket. It was planned by Rishabh."

"I am confident DC will make it to the playoffs" - Lalit Yadav

DC aren't having the best of seasons so far, as they have won just four out of their nine games. They have almost reached a point of no return as they might need to win all of their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, Lalit Yadav is confident that the Capitals have what it takes to make it to the final four. On this, he stated:

"I am confident DC will make it to the playoffs. We have some matches left to play. We have lost close-fought games too. We always say that the team which plays 40 overs perfectly, wins the match. We are focussing on the upcoming games. We don't want to become casual in any department. We will give our 100 percent."

DC will face a stiff test against strong Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack on Thursday.

