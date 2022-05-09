"Bas yahi hona baki tha" - Twitter reacts as MI's Suryakumar Yadav is ruled out of IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be without their star batter Suryakumar Yadav for their remaining matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The right-hander has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a forearm injury.

A press release from the IPL confirmed the news of Suryakumar Yadav's injury on Monday ahead of Mumbai's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The player suffered a left forearm injury during his team's fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6.

The news comes as a major blow for the five-time champions, considering their disastrous campaign. MI were the first team to get knocked out of the race for the playoffs and are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Here's how netizens reacted to the announcement:

Sumit @sumittkar



Mi fans now



#MIvsKKR Suryakumar yadav ruled outMi fans now Suryakumar yadav ruled out Mi fans now #MIvsKKR https://t.co/XkA5Wins1i

Anjali ✶ @imAnjalii718

Mei tumhe sambhal sambhal kar thak gaya tha isliye injured ho gaya🥲 @mufaddal_vohra Surya Kumar Yadav Be Like -Mei tumhe sambhal sambhal kar thak gaya tha isliye injured ho gaya🥲 @mufaddal_vohra Surya Kumar Yadav Be Like - Mei tumhe sambhal sambhal kar thak gaya tha isliye injured ho gaya🥲 https://t.co/aNrngovOCN

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan With no Suryakumar yadav, we're definitely finishing this season at number 10 place With no Suryakumar yadav, we're definitely finishing this season at number 10 place 😔

Amey Naik @1996Amey



@surya_14kumar #IPL2022 Big Worry for Team India and MI as Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the Remainder of the season due to Injury.. Big Worry for Team India and MI as Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the Remainder of the season due to Injury..@surya_14kumar #IPL2022

Anika @SportsIndia036 #MIvKKR

Suryakumar Yadav



When things go bad, they go on getting worst :(



#MumbaiIndians #IPL2022 Suryakumar YadavWhen things go bad, they go on getting worst :( #MIvKKRSuryakumar Yadav😔When things go bad, they go on getting worst :( #MumbaiIndians #IPL2022

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav had to miss MI's initial matches of the edition due to a thumb injury that he sustained during the white-ball series against West Indies earlier this year. The 31-year-old has racked up 303 runs, including three half-centuries from his eight appearances this season.

MI look to salvage pride with third successive victory in IPL 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led side were under the scanner after losing their first eight matches in IPL 2022. The side managed to make a thumping comeback after a dismal first half of the campaign, securing two brilliant victories on the trot.

They will be aiming to claim their third win of the season as they lock horns with an off-colour KKR unit on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. MI have won the toss and elected to field first on the surface. Ramandeep Singh has replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the team's playing XI.

MI's playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

KKR's playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

