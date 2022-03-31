"Ultimately, it is all about the results" - Gautam Gambhir ahead of crucial tie against CSK in IPL 2022 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir believes learning from each match is important while branding the Indian Premier League (IPL) as result-oriented. The new franchise will compete in their second game against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Undertaking a coaching role for the first time, Gambhir saw his side slump to a defeat in their first-ever match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

While praising the side for their fightback at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, Gambhir noted that they have to churn out results after learning from their shortcomings. Ahead of the tie against CSK, he said:

"Ultimately, it is all about the results. Yes, we played well from the situation we were in at one stage and then putting them in jail and letting them go. But you got to learn, that was just the early stage of the competition, the most important thing is that we learn every game and keep moving forward but most importantly it is the results that matter."

The KL Rahul-led side recovered from 29-4 to post a respectable first-innings total. The bowling unit were on point with their approach but a late partnership between David Miller and Rahul Tewatia took the game away from them.

Explaining his responsibilities as a mentor for LSG, Gambhir said:

"It has got a lot to do with strategy and a lot to do with helping people in the practice sessions and most importantly, getting results in our favor as well."

Gambhir has amassed valuable IPL experience as a player primarily playing for the Delhi franchise and the Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he won two titles as captain.

"One innings does not make you a superstar" - Gautam Gambhir on Ayush Badoni

One of the major positives for LSG was the performance of 22-year-old Ayush Badoni. The youngster scored a crucial fifty under pressure after the top order crumbled in the powerplay.

Noting that the talented young batter has a long way to go, Gambhir said:

"It's too early to talk about him. One innings does not make you a superstar but, yes, he has got loads of talent, that is why he is sitting in this dressing room. We did identify his talent, we have seen him for a long time because he comes from Delhi. But the most important thing is for him to be balanced and for us, to keep his balance."

Badoni shared a vital 87-run stand with Deepak Hooda for the fifth wicket. However, Varun Aaron dismissed him off the penultimate delivery of the innings. Noting how emotions play a role when part of a franchise, the LSG mentor concluded:

"It has been good so far but this is a new role, I have not done that but it is a new challenge because you have emotions involved with the franchise. When the players do well, you are happy. When they do not, you feel sad. So you feel those emotions and you become involved with the franchise. Guys can really develop from here, especially the younger talent."

LSG are on the lookout for their first win in the tournament. KL Rahul won the toss at the Brabourne Stadium and elected to bowl first against CSK.

